New Mexico police officer, civilian killed in crash during chase for kidnapping suspect, authorities say



A New Mexico police officer and an unaccompanied motorist were killed Wednesday after a hijacker crashed into a suspect’s car while chasing a freeway in Santa Fe, authorities said.

The crash, which occurred Wednesday morning at Interstate 25, involved two Santa Fe patrol units, an escape vehicle and an unmanned vehicle, the Santa Fe Police Department said in a press release.

“A Santa Fe police officer and an unintentional motorist died in the crash,” the department said. “Names will not be released until relatives are notified.”

Police received a call around 11 a.m. about a kidnapping at the city’s Rancho Vizcaya apartment. A man armed with a knife took a car that belonged to a woman, police said.

At around 11:15 a.m., police found a car in the area that belonged to a potential suspect, the statement said. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled on Interstate 25, traveling north in a southbound vehicle.

“Between the Old Pacos Trail departure and the Eldorado departure, the driver climbed into the northbound lane of southbound traffic,” police said. “There was an accident at mile marker 286 in North Lane.”

After the accident, the woman in the fleeing car was able to get out and was taken to a local hospital, according to the release.

Police are still searching for the abductor.

A woman who witnessed the crash said she was driving on an I-25 when a white car “with a police car in the back” came straight at her. According to Santa Fe New Mexican.

“He was still going the wrong way,” an unnamed eyewitness told the paper. “The next thing I see is there were vehicles everywhere, including police cars, and there was smoke everywhere.”

After the crash, Interstate 25 and Old Las Vegas Highway were closed to motor vehicles and pedestrians, police said.

Multiple agencies were at the scene and area residents were advised to stay at their homes during the search for the suspect, police added.