World

New Mexico police officer, civilian killed in crash during chase for kidnapping suspect, authorities say

1 day ago
Add Comment
by admin
New Mexico police officer, civilian killed in crash during chase for kidnapping suspect, authorities say
Written by admin
New Mexico police officer, civilian killed in crash during chase for kidnapping suspect, authorities say

New Mexico police officer, civilian killed in crash during chase for kidnapping suspect, authorities say

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A New Mexico police officer and an unaccompanied motorist were killed Wednesday after a hijacker crashed into a suspect’s car while chasing a freeway in Santa Fe, authorities said.

The crash, which occurred Wednesday morning at Interstate 25, involved two Santa Fe patrol units, an escape vehicle and an unmanned vehicle, the Santa Fe Police Department said in a press release.

“A Santa Fe police officer and an unintentional motorist died in the crash,” the department said. “Names will not be released until relatives are notified.”

Georgia police officer shot, manhunt underway

The crash involved two Santa Fe patrol units, an escape vehicle and an unmanned vehicle.

The crash involved two Santa Fe patrol units, an escape vehicle and an unmanned vehicle.
(KRQE)

Police received a call around 11 a.m. about a kidnapping at the city’s Rancho Vizcaya apartment. A man armed with a knife took a car that belonged to a woman, police said.

At around 11:15 a.m., police found a car in the area that belonged to a potential suspect, the statement said. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled on Interstate 25, traveling north in a southbound vehicle.

“Between the Old Pacos Trail departure and the Eldorado departure, the driver climbed into the northbound lane of southbound traffic,” police said. “There was an accident at mile marker 286 in North Lane.”

officer crash 2 final

After the accident, the woman in the fleeing car was able to get out and was taken to a local hospital, according to the release.

READ Also  Biden Defers Deportation of Hong Kong Residents in U.S.

California shooting suspect arrested in pursuit of Manhunt, orders for asylum in place, authorities say

Police are still searching for the abductor.

A woman who witnessed the crash said she was driving on an I-25 when a white car “with a police car in the back” came straight at her. According to Santa Fe New Mexican.

car crash 3 final

“He was still going the wrong way,” an unnamed eyewitness told the paper. “The next thing I see is there were vehicles everywhere, including police cars, and there was smoke everywhere.”

After the crash, Interstate 25 and Old Las Vegas Highway were closed to motor vehicles and pedestrians, police said.

Multiple agencies were at the scene and area residents were advised to stay at their homes during the search for the suspect, police added.

#Mexico #police #officer #civilian #killed #crash #chase #kidnapping #suspect #authorities

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  France-U.K. Acrimony Impedes Progress on Channel Crossings

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment