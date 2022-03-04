New Mexico police officer, retired firefighter ID’d in fatal car crash



Authorities have identified both a police officer and a motorist who were killed in a series of road accidents on Wednesday while pursuing a kidnapping suspect in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The crash, which occurred Wednesday morning at Interstate 25, involved two Santa Fe police patrol units, a white suspect vehicle and two unmanned vehicles – a pickup truck and a blue car.

The Santa Fe police officer killed in the crash was identified as Robert Duran, 43, a senior patrol officer with the Santa Fe Police Department. The driver of the pickup truck, Frank Lovato, 62, was identified as a retired firefighter from Las Vegas, New Mexico, according to a New Mexico State Police statement.

Duran and Lovato, a kidnapping and car-jacking suspect who was driving the wrong way down the highway, were killed while following police, authorities said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by the Medical Investigator State Office.

Santa Fe Interim Police Chief Paul Joy said Duran joined the force in 2015 as a cadet. He is survived by his wife and two teenage sons.

“[Duran] He was well-respected and loved by his peers, “said Joyce Santa Fe New Mexican . “As a department and as individuals we are still mourning and processing his loss.”

The suspect fled after the crash and was on the run until Thursday, a police statement said. The only description of the man given by the authorities was his dress. He was wearing a red shirt, black pants and a black jacket, police said.

The driver of the blue car was transported for non-life-threatening injuries, the statement added. The crash is still being investigated by the New Mexico State Police Uniform Bureau and the New Mexico State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Police initially received a call around 11 a.m. about the progress of a kidnapping at the Rancho Vizcaya apartment in Santa Fe. The Santa Fe Police Department wrote in a message that a man armed with a knife took a car which was in the possession of a woman. News release .

At around 11:15 a.m., police found a car in the area that belonged to a potential suspect, the statement said. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled on Interstate 25, traveling north in a southbound vehicle.

“Between the Old Pacos Trail departure and the Eldorado departure, the driver climbed into the northbound lane of southbound traffic,” Santa Fe police said. “There was an accident at mile marker 286 in North Lane.”

After the crash, the woman in the fleeing car was able to get out and was taken to a local hospital, police said. He was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and later released. It is not clear if the woman knew the suspect.

New Mexico State Police say they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public, although the suspect is still in hiding. The incident is being investigated by the New Mexico State Police Investigation Bureau, authorities said.

“The NMSP is committed to arresting and prosecuting the person who caused the tragic accident that took the life of Santa Fe Police Officer Robert Duran, retired Las Vegas firefighter Frank Lovato, and brought tragedy to those whose lives will never be the same.” Mexico State Police statement added.