New Mexico storm leaves icy roads



A major storm leaving New Mexico Thursday left behind bitterly cold temperatures and roads slick with ice and packed with snow, prompting school closures in several cities and a pause in nonessential government services in Albuquerque.

The National Weather Service office in Albuquerque canceled winter storm warnings as conditions improved but urged drivers to be cautious as subfreezing temperatures across most of the state made travel hazardous.

Public schools were closed Thursday in Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Rio Rancho due to icy road conditions, and Las Cruces schools switched to remote learning. Albuquerque closed government offices, senior centers, libraries, the ABQBioPark and two museums.

In Las Cruces, the city’s airport and a drive-up COVID-19 testing site at a sports stadium were closed Thursday. COVID-19 testing sites at fairgrounds in Albuquerque and Santa Fe were also closed Thursday but one in Hobbs in southeastern New Mexico remained open.

Forecasters said light snowfall continued in southeastern New Mexico early Thursday but was expected to taper off by midday.

Gradual warming was expected Friday into early next week, the weather service said.