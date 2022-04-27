New Mexico street racer hits bus full of children at high speed causing serious injuries



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) recently released footage of the February 23 crash that showed a road racer hit the rear wheel of a school bus and it overturned, removing 23 students from their seats.

Following the rollover crash, police charged Mario Perez, 49, with two counts of aggravated assault with a car, a third-degree felony, according to a press release from the APD.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to police, Perez allegedly drove a white Mustang at a speed of more than 100 miles per hour in a race against a blue Mustang that fled the scene.

Seven students from George Sanchez Collaborative Community School were taken to hospital after the accident, two with serious injuries to their legs and one with a broken pelvis. Two surgeries are required.

Perez was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital for a broken femur that required surgery. A DWI officer who was sent to screen him found no signs of intoxication.

“As a parent, it would be my worst nightmare if your child had a bus accident,” local resident Jennifer Esquire told local ABC-approved KOAT.

The APD said the crash happened just hours after they announced a new traffic division pilot program to increase speed and racing targets and enforcement on city streets.

“The hope of this program is to change driver behavior and prevent crashes,” APD said