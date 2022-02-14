World

New Mexico suspect goes on stabbing spree, injures nearly a dozen victims, police say

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
New Mexico suspect goes on stabbing spree, injures nearly a dozen victims, police say
Written by admin
New Mexico suspect goes on stabbing spree, injures nearly a dozen victims, police say

New Mexico suspect goes on stabbing spree, injures nearly a dozen victims, police say

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, say about a dozen people were injured in a suspected stabbing on Sunday.

Albuquerque police say officers are investigating seven possible scenes that have spread from Down to Central and Wyoming.

The condition of all the victims is believed to be stable and the only suspect is in custody, police said.

New Mexico authorities have arrested two people in connection with the shooting of a state police officer

Officer Gilbert Gallegos said, “These seem to be random. Someone was involved in the accident here at Central, a man came in and said they had stabbed him. There seems to be no rhyme or reason at the moment,” said Officer Gilbert Gallegos.

The suspect stabbed about a dozen people at a crossroads in Albuquerque, the city center.

The suspect stabbed about a dozen people at a crossroads in Albuquerque, the city center.
(Google Maps)

The local outlet, KRQE, quoted officials as saying the suspect was riding a BMX bike and a “long knife”.

Gadget Clock reached out to the APD for further comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

#Mexico #suspect #stabbing #spree #injures #dozen #victims #police

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Why Are So Many Repeat Offenders In Need Of Mental Health Services Back On NYC Streets? – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment