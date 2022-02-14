New Mexico suspect goes on stabbing spree, injures nearly a dozen victims, police say



Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, say about a dozen people were injured in a suspected stabbing on Sunday.

Albuquerque police say officers are investigating seven possible scenes that have spread from Down to Central and Wyoming.

The condition of all the victims is believed to be stable and the only suspect is in custody, police said.

New Mexico authorities have arrested two people in connection with the shooting of a state police officer

Officer Gilbert Gallegos said, “These seem to be random. Someone was involved in the accident here at Central, a man came in and said they had stabbed him. There seems to be no rhyme or reason at the moment,” said Officer Gilbert Gallegos.

The local outlet, KRQE, quoted officials as saying the suspect was riding a BMX bike and a “long knife”.

Gadget Clock reached out to the APD for further comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.