New Mexico wildfire kills 2, continues to rage across West



Two people have died in New Mexico as wildfires continue across the west, burning homes and forcing residents to evacuate the area.

Fox Weather reported Thursday morning that officials said firefighters responded to a home in the Ruidoso community when family members said they had not heard from anyone trying to evacuate the elderly couple.

Their identities have not yet been revealed.

More snowfall in the northwest, rainy weather forecast

The McBride fire was fueled by wind at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour, making it almost impossible to fly for strategic assistance. Towards the end of the day some aircraft return to the air as the wind subsides.

Forest department officials said Wednesday evening that seven air tankers and two helicopters had been deployed to put out the blaze.

The crew estimated that at least 150 structures were destroyed in the fire, which burned more than 5,300 acres, and was 0% controlled, according to INSIWEB.

The fires have displaced thousands of residents, forced the evacuation of two schools, and caused power outages.

Ruidoso, where officials declared a state of emergency, was hit in 2012 by one of the most devastating wildfires in state history.

Laura Rabin, a spokeswoman for Lincoln National Forest, said the McBride fire jumped into a street where crews were trying to hold the line.

Nebraska wildfires continue to burn across 30,000 acres

The cause of the fire is under investigation, with five new large fires reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, according to the National Inter-Agency Fire Center, about 1,600 wildfire firefighters and support personnel were deployed in the southwest, south and Rocky Mountain areas for major fires.

The agency said Wednesday that active wildfires were burning more than 21,600 acres.

In Colorado, crews battled grass fires that forced evacuation and destroyed two homes, and fires burned in the Lincoln National Forest northwest of Ruidosa, in the Rio Grande south of Albuquerque, in the mountains and grasslands northwest of the Las Vegas community. The Pekos River near the town of Roswell.

Continued drought was predicted to continue, Ravan said.

“These extremely dry conditions are not in our favor,” he explained.

The warmer temperatures and more than 20 years of western erosion that have led to studies related to man-made climate change have exacerbated wildfires throughout the region.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.