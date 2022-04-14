New Mexico’s new education standards teach ethnic, social identity lessons to kindergartners



A massive new change in the state of New Mexico’s social studies standards, which will introduce racial and social identity lessons for children under the age of 5, has left some Republicans in the state crying out loud.

Standards finalized by the New Mexico Department of Public Education in late February say kindergarteners need to learn about “identity groups” and be able to “identify some of their group identities.” They will “learn to share their identities and describe the way they are similar and different from people who don’t.”

In the third grade, public school children will be introduced to the topic “Building Community Equality”. In fifth grade, they will be able to “explain how the way they treat people in the past and present affects them.” Seventh graders will study the “effects of unequal power relations on the development of group identity and culture.”

By the eighth grade, students will be able to “evaluate how social policy and economic power provide privileged or systemic inequalities in accessing social, political, and economic opportunities for groups in education, government, healthcare, industry, and law enforcement.”

High school students need to “examine the experiences, activism, and laws that affect LGBTQIA + communities” as well as “analyze complex relationships between influential cultures and minority groups across world history, including race, ethnicity, but not limited to, gender, sexual orientation, Differently capable, long-term effects of nationality, class, religion, reaction, and persecution. “

The standards will take effect in the fall of 2023 After hearing public comments from hundreds of parents, teachers and community members, the state Department of Education “removed mentions of sex, communism, police brutality and gun violence because of public concern,” government spokeswoman Maddie Hayden told the Associated Press.

State House Minority Whip Rod has called on Montoya school districts to “reject” the new standard.

“As a local school official, you are morally obliged to reject these values ​​and to serve your community as the autonomous school official you were elected to,” Montoya wrote in a letter shared by Republican officials.

State Republican Greg Nibert, a Republican, condemned the new values ​​in a statement to Gadget Clock Digital, claiming it teaches racism.

“I don’t believe it’s appropriate to teach and perpetuate hatred based on race (or any other basis) in our school,” Nibert said. “If we ever want to heal the wounds and become a truly united nation, we must oppose the dictates that will bring down any nation or elevate one nation to another. We are all people in the image of our Creator.”

Republican Rep. Rebecca Dow, who is running for governor, called the new standards “divisive.”

“New Mexico is a state of friendship and a united culture,” he tweeted on Thursday. “After two years of social isolation, the last thing we want to teach our children is that they are oppressed or oppressed on the basis of gender or caste which they did not choose.”

But not all state Republicans agree.

Republican State Republican Roger Montoya, who shares the same last name but is not related to the State House minority whip, told Gadget Clock Digital that he believes his colleague’s comments “further divide” New Mexicans.

“New Mexico has a rich multi-layered history,” he said. “It is important that our students have the opportunity to understand the complexities and harsh realities of our collective past. It is very important that students use critical thinking so that we do not repeat those actions.”

“I believe this call has further divided us,” he continued. “One of the most challenging things I’ve seen in the legislative process is the division between our parties, and I believe it’s a wage issue that doesn’t help us work deeper into building a better New Mexico.”

Matt Leach of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.