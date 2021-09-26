New ministers of UP: List of new ministers of Yogi Cabinet, new ministers sworn in in UP

The new faces of the cabinet will be sworn in on Sunday evening at the Gandhi Hall of the Governor’s House.

The new ministers are expected to have time until the second week of January to work

The cabinet expansion in Uttar Pradesh has been announced ahead of the possible Assembly elections in late January. According to official information received from the Raj Bhavan Secretariat, the new faces of the Cabinet will be sworn in at 5.30 pm on Sunday at the Gandhi Hall of the Governor’s House.

The ministers who will be sworn in are likely to have time to work from the evening of September 26 to the second week of January. This is because the government will not be able to do any development work in Uttar Pradesh after the implementation of the code of conduct in mid-January. In this situation the ministers will have only the responsibility of propaganda.

Trying to reach out to castes before elections

Electoral requirements are higher behind the expansion of this cabinet in Uttar Pradesh before the 2022 elections. It is believed that the government has made these faces as ministers so as to send a message to the people to represent the backward castes in the government. Political experts say that even if ministers do not get much time for work, the government can benefit from it during elections.

Political reasons, not administrative

Yogesh Mishra, a senior journalist who has long witnessed the betrayal of the assembly and governments in Lucknow, says the government’s cabinet expansion is a political decision. The government has tried to accommodate those small backward castes in the area who can get political advantage in a particular area. For example, by giving place to Sangeeta Balwant Bind, the message has been given to give priority to the people of Bind Brotherhood in Purvanchal. Until now, there has not been a single minister of the Bind community in the government. Similarly, by keeping leaders like Dharmaveer Prajapati and Chhatrapal Gangwar in the government, the backward people are being treated.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly

‘The party has to do more than the government’

Ravindra Srivastava, a senior journalist who has a close understanding of Western UP politics, is of the view that the cabinet expansion is an attempt to give more rights to backward leaders. Ravindra Srivastava says, ‘The component of non-Yadav OBCs is to give space to backward castes. These leaders will have to do government work up to the code of conduct, but the main reason behind making them ministers is to do political work.

‘Expansion is an attempt to mislead people,’ says SP

Former Samajwadi Party cabinet minister Abhishek Mishra says the expansion of the cabinet in UP is being done only to mislead the people. Reacting to the news of the cabinet expansion, Abhishek Mishra said, “The government has 70-80 days left in UP and all the work will be done during this period. The government has failed to deliver on its promises and that is why caste and religion are being adopted. The actual expansion of the cabinet is nothing more than an attempt to mislead the people of the state.

There was fragrance for 6 months, why was there a delay?

In Uttar Pradesh, the cabinet expansion announced on Sunday had been going on for months. In this regard, a round of meetings was held from Delhi to Lucknow. Apart from CM Yogi and all the leaders of the BJP organization, the allies also kept meeting the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership in Delhi. However, several times during the news, the extension was postponed.

Was the yogi’s desire overwhelming?

Senior journalist Yogesh Mishra attributed the delay to the lack of coordination within the BJP despite the possibility of a cabinet expansion. Yogesh Mishra says that if the consent of the CM Yogi and the will of the Center had been coordinated in time, the extension would have been done earlier. However, the yogi did not agree with many of the names sent from Delhi and this led to delays.