New ‘Omicron’ Variant Stokes Concern but Vaccines May Still Work
Scientists from the World Health Organization warned on Friday that a new type of coronavirus found in South Africa is a “type of concern”, the most serious category the agency uses for such tracking.
The post, announced after an emergency meeting of the health organization, is reserved for hazardous types that can spread quickly, cause serious illness or reduce the effectiveness of vaccines or treatments. The last coronavirus type to receive this label was Delta, which launched this summer and now has almost all covid cases in the United States.
The WHO says the new version, called Omicron, has a number of genetic mutations that could cause it to spread quickly, perhaps even among those who have been vaccinated.
Independent scientists agree that Omicron needs immediate attention, but also point out that more research is needed to determine the extent of the danger. Although some types of anxiety, such as Delta, have survived to an early period, others have had a limited effect.
“Epidemiologists are trying to say ‘easy, tiger,'” said William Hanez, an epidemiologist at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health. “It simply came to our notice then. This can be very bad. But we don’t know enough to move that tape forward. “
Dr. Hanage and other researchers say the vaccine will most likely protect against omicron, but further studies are needed to determine how effective the shots can be.
As coronaviruses replicate within humans, new mutations are constantly emerging. Most viruses do not give new benefits. When alarming mutations occur, the World Health Organization uses Greek letters to name the variants. The first “type of concern”, Alpha, appeared in the UK in late 2020, followed by a beta in South Africa.
Omicron was first published in Botswana, where researchers at the Botswana Harvard HIV Reference Laboratory in Gaborone sequenced coronavirus genes from positive test samples. They found some samples that shared about 50 mutations that had not previously been found in such a combination. So far, six people have tested positive for Omicron in Botswana, according to the variant’s international database.
At the same time, researchers in South Africa found Omicron in a cluster of cases in Gauteng province. As of Friday, they have listed 58 omicron specimens on the variant database. But at a news conference Thursday, Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Center for Epidemiological Response and Innovation in South Africa, said “about two or three hundred” genetic sequences of Omicron cases would be released in the next few days.
The WHO called for monitoring of variants and laboratory experiments to better understand its biology.
“It simply came to our notice then. De Oliveira told a news conference. “But the whole significance is still uncertain.”
Dr. De Oliveira and his colleagues on Friday called on the WHO to hold an emergency meeting on the issue for two reasons: the mutation in the omicron and a worrying spread in South Africa.
The researchers found more than 30 mutations on the surface of the coronavirus on a protein called spike. Spike protein is the main target of antibodies that build up the immune system to fight Covid-19 infection. Many mutations have raised concerns that the spike of Omicron may be able to prevent a previous infection or antibody produced by the vaccine.
Dr. De Oliveira and his colleagues devised a quick way to measure how fast Omicron is spreading in South Africa. Although the sequence of the virus’s entire genome is slow, scientists have figured out how to identify Omicron by a standard nasal swab test known as PCR.
Tests are faster because they detect only two of the 29 genes of the coronavirus – the spike gene and another gene called nucleocapsid. Thanks to its new mutations, Omicron does not test positive for the spike gene. So researchers can only find samples that are positive for the nucleocapsid, but negative for the spike.
It appears that spike-negative patterns are growing throughout South Africa, suggesting that Omicron has a competitive advantage over the Delta, which has hitherto been the dominant type in the country.
“We are concerned that the virus is already widespread in the country,” Richard Lesles, an infectious disease specialist at KwaZulu-Natal University in Durban, South Africa, told a news conference on Thursday.
Dr. De Oliveira warns that South Africa, where less than a quarter of the population is vaccinated, could see an increase in hospital admissions if the country does not prevent Omicron from further increasing the incidence of overdose. “We want to make some of these predictions wrong,” he said.
Countries in Europe, as well as the United States and Canada, are among the countries that have banned flights from South Africa and many other African nations. But Omicron has already been found in Hong Kong and Belgium, and may be found in other countries outside Africa.
Theodora Hatzioano, a virologist at Rockefeller University in New York, said that a specific mutation in omicron increases the chances of developing HIV first in a person whose immune system may be too weak to fight it quickly. “Your response has not been that good.” Hatzioano said.
Instead of being gone in a few days, the virus may linger in that person for months, taking time to develop the ability to resist antibodies. “The virus has seen a lot of antibodies,” he said. Hatzioano said.
Dr. Hatzioano and his colleagues have succeeded in developing mutant spike proteins in their laboratory that make the virus highly resistant to Covid-19 antibodies. She said that Omicron has several mutations in the same regions of the spike protein that have been shown in their own research. “The overlap is pretty shocking,” she said.
Due to that overlap, Dr. Hatzioano worries that Omicron could protect people from some of the antibodies obtained from the vaccine or the Covid-19 infection. Even some monoclonal antibody treatments will not work against Omicron, she predicted, because the spike protein of the variant is protected from them.
However, vaccines are expected to provide some protection against omicron because they stimulate not only antibodies but also immune cells that can attack infected cells, Drs. Said Hatzioano. Mutations in spike proteins do not blunt the response of those immune cells.
And booster shots can potentially expand a range of people’s antibodies, enabling them to fight off newer types like Omicron. “We’ll see, because these studies are ongoing now,” she said.
So far, there is no evidence that Omicron causes more serious diseases than previous types. And it is not yet clear how quickly an omicron can spread from one person to another.
Some earlier types, such as beta and mu, developed stronger immune defenses. But they never became a serious threat to the world as they proved to be low on transmission.
Some mutations in the omicron indicate that it can transmit really well. The three mutations cause changes in the area of the spike protein called the furin cleavage site, which is already known to help spike protein cells attach more efficiently.
But Dr. Hanage said he was not yet convinced by South African statistics that Omicron was operating on a large scale across the country. “I think it’s too early to be sure,” he said.
He found it difficult to see how a single strain could spread so quickly across South Africa, even though the country’s overall daily rate of new infections is so low. He speculated that some technical glitches may have hampered early tests, which could be revealed in the coming days. He said, “I feel like I’m missing a piece of the puzzle.
It would appear that the apparent propagation of the omicron was in fact a mere coincidence, as has been seen in some previous types. If a new type comes along during the growth of cases, it will look highly contagious when it is not present.
Still, Dr. Hanage said the travel lockdown was a prudent measure that would give the government some time to come up with a plan to deal with Omicron if it made the worst predictions. For example, health leaders may use delays to prevent infections or increase vaccinations. “But just doing it and then thinking it will be enough is not a long-term plan,” he said.
Although Omicron is proving to be more contagious than other types, Dr. Hanage said the vaccine would most likely remain an important weapon against it, reducing its spread and making sick people more likely to develop only mild covid-19. Need to go to the hospital.
Omicron “is certainly enough to take seriously, but it’s not an apocalypse,” Drs. Hanage said. “It’s not a magic virus. The magic virus is nothing.
