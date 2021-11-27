New ‘Omicron’ Variant Stokes Concern but Vaccines May Still Work

Scientists from the World Health Organization warned on Friday that a new type of coronavirus found in South Africa is a “type of concern”, the most serious category the agency uses for such tracking.

The post, announced after an emergency meeting of the health organization, is reserved for hazardous types that can spread quickly, cause serious illness or reduce the effectiveness of vaccines or treatments. The last coronavirus type to receive this label was Delta, which launched this summer and now has almost all covid cases in the United States.

The WHO says the new version, called Omicron, has a number of genetic mutations that could cause it to spread quickly, perhaps even among those who have been vaccinated.

Independent scientists agree that Omicron needs immediate attention, but also point out that more research is needed to determine the extent of the danger. Although some types of anxiety, such as Delta, have survived to an early period, others have had a limited effect.