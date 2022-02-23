New Orleans college student dropped off at hospital and pronounced dead after night out, calling an Uber



A 21-year-old New Orleans college student was pronounced dead when she was dropped off at a hospital after a night out with friends on Saturday morning that ended with her calling Uber.

Siaya Jordan Waitstone was taken to the hospital by “private transport” just before 7:00 a.m., meaning he was not taken to the ambulance.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

Friends wrote on Facebook and told a New Orleans advocate that Waitstone had called an Uber on Saturday morning after a night out.

It’s not clear if it was an Uber driver who dropped him off at the hospital, but the company says it has launched an investigation and deactivated the account of the driver who picked him up.

An Uber spokeswoman told Gadget Clock Digital: “Our thoughts are with Ciaaya Whetstone’s family because they are saddened by the loss of their daughter.” “We are ready to assist law enforcement in their investigation.”

Juliet Orr told the New Orleans Advocate that Whitstone originally went to the Mardi Gras festival on Friday night, to see the parade and to a bar with friends.

Later that evening, a friend took her to her boyfriend’s house, but Waitstone called an Uber in the middle of the night to see her dog, telling her local news outlet.

Another friend, Roberto Torres, told a New Orleans advocate that after checking his dog and returning to Uber, he called Waitstone around 1:30 a.m. and heard the driver ask, “Do you like to party?”

A spokesman for the New Orleans Police Department said they were investigating it as an “unclassified death.”

Weststone’s stepfather, Chris Ferrand, said he was waiting for a police investigation before coroner and commenter could determine the cause of his death.

“My concern right now is taking Sia home so we can put our angel to rest,” Ferrand told Gadget Clock Digital.

Wetstone, originally from Bamburg, South Carolina, was a junior at the University of New Orleans in business.

“As a university, there are a few things that are more challenging than dealing with the grief of a student’s death,” said the college’s president. John Niccolo said in a statement:

“Our thoughts are with Ciaaya’s family and friends. We provide counseling services to students and staff who need support.”