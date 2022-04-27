New Orleans losing another high-ranking cop; deputy superintendent expected to leave amid crime surge



New Orleans is expected to lose another high-ranking police officer in another division, according to media reports, as the nationwide crime crisis continues to grip the Big Easy.

Deputy Superintendent Paul Noel is expected to be named as head of the Knoxville Police Department in Tennessee on Thursday, Fox-approved WVUE-DT said.

Noel’s departure will be the fourth high-ranking member of Superintendent Shawn Ferguson’s administration in recent months. Gadget Clock has reached out to the New Orleans Police Department about the digital matter.

A spokesman for the Knoxville Police Department declined to confirm Noel as the new chief.

Noel joined the New Orleans Police Department in 1997 and has served in various assignments. He was previously considered head of the Chattanooga Police Department in Tennessee, but that role passed to Atlanta Deputy Chief Celeste Murphy in February.

The exit comes as New Orleans, like many other cities, struggles with rising crime.

As of Monday, there had been 89 homicides in the city, compared to 61 in the same period last year, according to the Metropolitan Crime Commission.

Shooting increased slightly from 145 last year to 152 on Monday. Robberies, armed robberies and car jacking have also increased compared to 2021.

An annoyed New Orleans homeowner who said he broke into his home twice to the local station WGNO-TV He has a “good chance to call the ghostbusters” because he has not received a response from the police department.

The department is also suffering from staff shortages, which a police spokesman said were part of a nationwide problem across many law enforcement agencies.

NOPD Public Information Officer Gary Skits said, “Law enforcement agencies across the country are facing the same challenge in hiring and retaining police officers. This is not unique to New Orleans.” “Operational plans have been developed to strategically deploy resources with the best consideration to ensure public safety.”

