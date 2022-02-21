World

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell held maskless ball after reimposing mask mandate

14 seconds ago
Exclusive: New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell was pictured partying without masks during an indoor Mardi Gras event on Friday night, despite the city’s reinstatement of the city’s COVID-19 mask mandate for school and indoor public spaces a few weeks ago.

One hundred short videos of Mardi Gras, the mayor of Galleria Hall, were posted online before being removed following a Gadget Clock search on Monday. The videos, taken by a 360-degree photo booth, show Cantrell singing karaoke with two other masked women who were without masks.

Pro-Mask Democrats are being caught without masks

The videos did not feature a single individual wearing a protective mask, which was removed less than an hour after Gadget ClockControl requested a comment.

The event comes after restoring the city’s indoor mask mandate for all indoor public settings, including the Cantrell School, which is still in effect through Mardi Gras Day on March 1.

In a statement to Gadget Clock, Cantrell spokeswoman Beau Tidwell acknowledged that the weekend did not have “perfect adherence to guidelines in every case.”

“Mask guidelines and vaccination requirements will remain in effect through Mardi Gras,” he said. “It hasn’t changed and it won’t change. Under current guidelines, masks can be moved indoors when eating and drinking. Although we didn’t see the guidelines being strictly followed in each case over the weekend, we were encouraged as a whole. Masking and alerting Saw at events. “

The Louisiana Supreme Court last week rejected a temporary restraining order and a request for a speedy hearing in a case challenging Cantrell’s mask mandate and vaccine mandate, which would require proof of vaccination for people over 5 years of age to enter most businesses.

More than 100 plaintiffs have filed lawsuits against the mayor, the health department of New Orleans and its leader, Dr. Jennifer Avigno, alleging that the mandates violated their constitutional rights.

New Orleans Mayor Latoa Cantrell sang Karaoke to Mayor Mardi Gras at Galleria Hall on Friday, February 18, 2022.

New Orleans Mayor Latoa Cantrell sang Karaoke to Mayor Mardi Gras at Galleria Hall on Friday, February 18, 2022.
(Video screenshot / Shutters and shoot photobooth)

“We’re thrilled that the people of New Orleans are finally back to normal and enjoying the Mardi Gras season,” Laura Canizaro Rodriguez, a partner at New Orleans-based firm Rodriguez & Archive, told Gadget Clock in a statement. “This is exactly what we are advocating. We are outraged to see our so-called city leaders disobey the order of their own masks during the carnival season when ordinary citizens and children will have masks. Hypocrisy and privilege will no longer be tolerated. The silence of our state legislature is deaf.” We’re watching you, and we’re coming for you. “

Rodriguez and Archie and Faircloth’s attorneys Jimmy Faircloth, Melton, Sobel & Bush LLC, on behalf of more than 100 plaintiffs – and counts – have been charged with causing “social, economic and cultural harm” through authoritarian action. An excuse for an emergency without an end. “

Cantrell spokeswoman Beau Tidwell did not comment on the case, but said on Feb. 1 that “the guidelines we have given are life-saving.”

Audrey Conklin of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

