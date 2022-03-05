New Orleans nonprofit gives beads new life after Mardi Gras



Mardi Gras officially returned to New Orleans this week with a celebration that dumps tons of waste every year.

In 2018, for example, the city collected about 100,000 tons of beads from the Storm Drain.

Although the city’s sanitation department will focus on cleaning efforts over the next few days – even a few weeks – the beads have been revitalized by local nonprofits.

The Ark of Greater New Orleans (ArcGNO) has been at the forefront of efforts to rehabilitate Mardi Gras for three decades. The post-carnival season is the busiest time of the year for the organization.

“By 2020, we have received more than 170 tons of grants,” said Sherana McGee-Stemley, manager of Mardi Gras Bid Store. “It was our biggest trip yet, and now we’re getting ready for more.”

From beads and bosses to stuffed animals, ArcGNO’s recycling center carries almost everything thrown from the parade float.

While millions of these items will end up in landfills or city storm drains, ArchGNO’s Mardi Gras bead store sells recycled beads to Cruise for future parades.

“The cycle doesn’t end in Mardi Gras,” McGee-Stemley said. “In New Orleans, we know how to throw a parade, so we have it all year round. Now we’re getting ready for St. Patrick’s Day.”

ArcGNO has reusable bins across the greater New Orleans area where people can drop their parade catches, but the nonprofit focuses on more than just sustainability.

The center’s slogan is “We turn beads into jobs.” It provides employment to the disabled.

“We hire them all year round,” McGee-Stemley said. “They bring a regular job here every day, get regular paychecks, just like us, and we are able to support them in their daily lives.”

Proceeds from the bead shop allow the nonprofit not only a job, but also services such as lectures for children, occupational and physical therapy, and home services to help disabled adults become more independent. The group serves about 600 families.

“When people bring their beads here, they’re doing more than just recycling,” says McGee-Stemley. “They are helping more than 600 families feel confident that their loved ones are in good hands because we have the funds to do so.”