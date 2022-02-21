World

New Orleans police officer joins Mardi Gras crowd to dance

Mardi Gras, an officer with the New Orleans Police Department, entered the funniest Sunday while she was dancing with the crowd with the Cupid Shuffle.

The video shows the officer dancing to a few beats with another fan before disappearing into the crowd.

Mardi Gras is back in full force in New Orleans this year after the city canceled the parade in 2021 due to a coronavirus epidemic.

History of Mardi Gras: Some facts about the annual celebration

The carnival season began on January 6 and will continue until Fat Tuesday, which falls March 1 this year.

Various parades were held on Sunday in the French Quarter, Slide and Uptown New Orleans.

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell told a news conference this week, “I’m so excited to be back in the city of Mardi Gras, New Orleans. It gives us a sense of some normalcy.”

“At the same time, it is important for us to realize that we are not under normal circumstances.”

The city still has an indoor mask mandate, and everyone over the age of 5 must present proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test in order to visit restaurants and bars.

