New Orleans steamboat the Natchez erupts in flames



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

SS Natchez, the last authentic steam-powered riverboat in Mississippi, exploded in a fire on Tuesday night, maintaining non-extensive damage, a spokesman for the New Orleans company operating the boat confirmed to Gadget Clock Digital.

A New Orleans steamboat company spokesman said: “It was a small fire when the boat decked down towards the stern. “We know there has been some damage to some wire fires and things like that. It has been extinguished, both the Coast Guard and the Fire Department have helped.”

The spokesman said the boat was in a “now being repaired” lay-up, which the spokesman called a “facelift”. The agency confirmed that no one was injured in the blaze.

“Tomorrow, we will better assess what we have to do from here,” the spokesman said, adding that the fire “did not cause extensive damage.”

“The boat is the last authentic steamboat in Mississippi,” a company spokesman added. “This makes it a very unique and important ship.” The agency said crew had been repairing the boat, built in 1975, for four to six months.

The Coast Guard has suspended a search for three children on the Mississippi River in New Orleans

The New Orleans Fire Department responded to the fire around 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, Fox 8 reported. Firefighters see smoke billowing from the steamboat. The crew at the scene informed the department that the crew was lighting the switchgear panel in the engine room at around 5 pm.

Firefighters descended through heavy smoke, reaching the scene of the fire through extremely dangerous conditions. The department said fire crews contained the spread of fire and damage to the engine room. Eight NOFD units with 24 personnel arrived at the scene to control the fire.

The fire was brought under control at around 9:01 pm, the department said

Natchez, the ninth ship carrying the name, docked at Toulouse Street Wharf. Day trips include a harbor on the Mississippi River and a dinner cruise.

The ship is similar in profile and layout to the Virginia and Hudson steamboats. Natchez’s steam engines were built in 1925 for the US steel Star Wheeler Clareton, and the company called the ship’s original copper and steel steam “a precious antique.” The ship’s copper bell, melted from 250 silver dollars, created a pure tone, once another steamboat, the SSJD Ayers.