New Pics From Neha Kakkar Birthday Party, Singer Says Rohu ne Mujhe Zindagi Di Hai

New Pics From Neha Kakkar Birthday Social gathering, Singer Says Rohu ne Mujhe Zindagi Di Hai





Rishikesh: On Sunday, Neha Kakkar celebrated her first birthday along with her husband Rohanpreet Singh after her marriage ceremony final yr. Her hubby Rohanpreet made positive that this birthday turns into a memorable one for Neha. Whereas Neha already shared a set of images from her birthday celebrations, now she took to social media appreciating Rohanpreet’s efforts and expressing her love for him. Additionally Learn – Neha Kakkar Birthday Celebrations Inside Pics: Rohanpreet Singh Shares Mushy Images With His ‘Queen’

On Monday, Neha shared a set of latest footage from her Birthday bash and talked about that it was undoubtedly ‘her finest birthday ever’. ”My 1st Birthday after getting Married to My Prince Charming @rohanpreetsingh 🤴🏻♥️ I can’t let you know all whaaaaat he’s given to me. Rohu ne Mujhe LIFE di hai.. Life.. Zindagi 🥺 It was Certainly My Besttttest Birthday EVER!!!!!!” she wrote. The singer additionally thanked her followers, household, mates and wellwishers for sending love and needs. She went on to say that she couldn’t take cellphone calls on Sunday however has been checking all pretty social media posts for her. ”I’ve No phrases how a lot love you all bathe on Me. Thanks bahut chota phrase hai aapke Pyar Ke liye. However since that’s the one phrase to precise our Gratitude, I Should Thank Every one in every of YOU,” Neha added. Additionally Learn – Neha Kakkar Receives Love Letter, Basket of Meals Objects From Rohanpreet Singh, Her Response is Unmissable

Rohanpreet Singh took to the remark part of Neha’s submit and wrote, ”I Love You Without end 👸🏻❤️ You’re My Without end!!”

Neha additionally shared a sequence of images wherein she will be seen twinning in black along with her husband Rohanpreet. Neha seemed ravishing in a deep-neckline black high teamed up with matching pants and daring pink lipstick. Other than the gorgeous ornament with pink balloons, mouth-watering truffles can be seen within the footage.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh bought married in October final yr. The couple has sung a number of songs collectively together with Khad Tainu Essential Dassa, Nehu Da Vyah and Khyaal Rakhya Kar. Neha is at the moment a decide on Indian Idol 12 together with Himesh Reshammiya and Anu Malik.