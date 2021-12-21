New political history of defection

Haryana was first infamous in the country for defection. Bhajan Lal had raised the political culture of Ayaram-Gayaram by changing his entire government from Janata Party to Congress. But in the contemporary era, Goa has overtaken all the states in terms of defection. Assembly elections in this small coastal state will also be held in February-March next year along with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur. But in the matter of political turmoil, this province of 40 seats is not nineteen to anyone.

In the 2017 assembly elections, the Congress emerged as the single largest party by winning 17 seats. The BJP could get success in only 13 seats. Even then the government was formed by the BJP with the help of independents and regional parties. At present, the BJP has only 27 MLAs of its own. Of these, he has included ten from Congress. Altogether 21 out of 40 MLAs have defected so far.

Due to the disease of defection, there was also a series of instability of governments in Goa for a long time. In a twelve-year period from 1990 to 2002, Goa had seen 13 chief ministers. Ravi Naik, who was Chief Minister several times, had a one-time tenure of only six days. Similarly, Churchill Alemao was also able to remain Chief Minister for only 18 days. The BJP’s 2017 performance was also the worst. Even the then Chief Minister Laxmikant Persekar himself lost the assembly elections. In 2012, BJP won here and Manohar Parrikar became the Chief Minister. But later when Narendra Modi government was formed at the center, he had made Parrikar his defense minister. Then Parrikar’s chair was found by Persekar.

When a hung assembly was formed in the last elections, regional parties supported the BJP on the condition that Manohar Parrikar would be the chief minister. Then Parrikar had to leave the post of Defense Minister and go to Goa. Pramod Sawant was made the Chief Minister due to his death. This time two new political players have also jumped in the Goa elections. One is West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the other Aam Aadmi Party’s Arvind Kejriwal. Mamta Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress had earlier included tennis player Leander Paes in the party.

Then made Luizinho Flerio a member of the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal. He was also given a position in the party. They will be expected to strengthen the Trinamool Congress by getting leaders from Congress and other parties to resign. After this, Mamta also included the lone MLA of Nationalist Congress Party and former Chief Minister Churchill Alemao in her party. As far as defection is concerned, it is not that defectors are only joining BJP. Discomfort is also visible among BJP MLAs. That’s why a BJP MLA also went to the Aam Aadmi Party.

After the liberation of Goa, the regional party Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party had a long influence here. But later on, national parties such as the BJP and the Congress continued to limit the influence of regional parties. Now, be it the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party or the United Goa Democratic Party, both have lost their influence. Same is the case with Goa Forward Party. In the last elections, both the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and the Goa Forward Party had won three seats each. But now they are left with only one MLA. While Trinamool Congress has tied up with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, there are indications of BJP having an alliance with Goa Forward Party. This time there is a possibility of a multi-cornered match in Goa. Apart from the alliance of Trinamool Congress, BJP, Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, the presence of independents will also be seen as usual.