New President of UGC: JNU Vice Chancellor Jagdesh Kumar is the new President of UGC

New Delhi
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice Chancellor M Jagdesh Kumar has been appointed as the Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC). Officials made the announcement on Friday. JNU VC M Jagdesh Kumar’s tenure at JNU was full of controversy. He is currently taking over as in-charge vice-chancellor, ending his term last year.

Confirming this, a senior education ministry official said, “Jagdesh Kumar has been appointed as the new chairman of the UGC.” The post has been vacant since then. Singh assumed the presidency of UGC in 2018. The post of vice-president of the higher education regulatory body is also vacant. The ministry has not yet appointed M Jagdesh Kumar’s successor in JNU.

JNU VC M Jagdesh Kumar was born in Mamidala, Telangana. He holds MS (EE) and PhD (EE) degrees from the Department of Electrical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras. He has done post-doctoral research at the University of Waterloo in Canada. Known as the Master of Electrical Engineering, Kumar also enjoys working in nanotechnology and other related fields.

From July 1994 to December 1995, he was a Visiting Faculty and Assistant Professor in the Department of Electronics and Electrical Communication Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. Later, he went to the Department of Electrical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, where he became an Associate Professor in July 1997 and Professor in January 2005. In January 2016, he took over as Vice Chancellor of JNU.

