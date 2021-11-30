New Prosecutors Are Reopening Old Cases Against Police Officers



At the same time, rising crime rates across the country are creating a backlash against last year’s protest calls for a crackdown on police.

“To go back and open all the cases, because you have complete hatred of the police officers and you are trying to make a badge of honor – ‘Look at me, look at me, I am going to prosecute the police officers, I will hold them accountable’ – that table is completely turned upside down. Todd Spitzer, District Attorney for Orange County, California, said. A Republican, he is an outspoken supporter of the union-backed campaign to commemorate his democracy. The equivalent in nearby Los Angeles.

“These are the counties where‘ Wake DA ’has been selected,” Mr. Spitzer said, “They are completely destroying the morale of the police. They are making police recruitment impossible.”

The number of progressive district attorneys swearing in new responsibilities for the police has risen to more than 70 since the first wave of 14 in 2016, representing one-fifth of the U.S. population, a group that supports fair and just prosecution, criminal justice reform. About half of the plaintiffs are women and about half are men of color.

For the oldest cases of use of force against police officers – especially those formally closed by their predecessors – are looking for the most daring cases in the range of many changes. Other policies include compiling lists of officers who are considered notorious as witnesses, searching for confirmation for allegations of opposition to arrest, or re-evaluating past convictions for possible acquittal or reduction of punishment.

According to legal experts, these efforts are aimed at a decisive test of the criminal justice system. Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the University of California-Berkeley School of Law and a member of the panel advising the Los Angeles District Attorney on reviewing past use of force cases, said: “Space is huge. Noting that the selection of progressive prosecutors has raised awareness of officer misconduct, he asked, “Will this improve policing, or will we go back to where we were?”

Hannah E., director of policing research at the conservative Manhattan Institute. Meyers said progressive prosecutors reflect “anti-police political moments.” She asked, “But if we are serious about reform, is there really a way to keep the best police in those positions and get justice when the police are bad?”