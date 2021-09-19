New report measures ‘return on investment’ of various college degrees

Here are some questions and answers about college costs:

How much does a four year college degree cost these days?

According to the College Board, the average published cost of a four-year public university in the state, including tuition, fees, room and board, is now approximately $22,000 per year. The average annual cost at four-year private, non-profit colleges is more than double that amount.

How did the report measure “return on investment” for college education?

The report estimates how long it takes to recover a student’s net college costs based on the student’s earning “premium” from attending college. Here’s an example: If a student graduates with a degree in business and earns $15,000 more than the typical high school graduate in the state, the income premium is $15,000. If the degree cost $60,000, it would take four years to cover the cost. If the majority of students who graduate from a program are able to cover their costs in 10 years or less, the program is considered to provide a reasonable return on investment; Five years or less is even better.

The report looked at about 2.2 million students graduating in 2015 and 2016. His earnings were measured two years later (2017 and 2018), then adjusted in 2019 dollars. It saw his out-of-pocket costs that an undergraduate would pay after deducting grants and scholarships.

How should students and families consider the “return on investment” information of a program?

College advisors are cautious about choosing a course of study solely because of its potential salary. It is often difficult for high school juniors, for example, to know what fields or careers will interest them after six years (or more, if they go on to graduate school), as a freelancer in Santa Monica, Calif. Educational consultant Jeff Levy said.

And being exposed to new ideas and subjects in college can spark interest in career paths they may not yet know about, he said. “I would advise families to ignore the data,” Mr Levy said. “It’s noisy.”

He suggested that students who are interested in the degree because it currently appears attractive — say, nursing — may want volunteer experience in the field. This will help determine whether they really want to pursue a degree and will help them when applying, as such programs are often highly competitive.

Carrie Warrick, director of policy and advocacy at the National College Attention Network, a non-profit group working on behalf of low-income and minority students, said pursuing a degree that a student didn’t have an affinity, just because That he paid well was probably unwise.