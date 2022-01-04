New report of genome sequencing: Omicron confirmed in 81 percent of corona samples: Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday that in the latest report of genome sequencing in the national capital, the new polymorph of corona infection, Omicron, has been confirmed in 81 percent of the samples.

He told the Delhi Assembly that in the recent tests of 187 samples of Kovid, Omicron has been confirmed in 152 (81 per cent) samples and Delta polymorphism in 8.5 per cent.

Jain said that some experts say that the cases will increase significantly in a week, but this is an estimate. In the House, the Health Minister claimed that if flights coming from abroad had been banned in time, Omicron would not have spread in Delhi. Responding to the question of Leader of Opposition Ramveer Bidhuri, the Health Minister said – In this way, the Omicron polymorph is now spreading and the presence of other polymorphs is very less. The minister said that no patient infected with Omicron has needed oxygen in Delhi hospitals so far. He said – till Sunday, there were 8,000 under-treatment patients in Delhi and only 3.4 per cent of the total 9024 Covid beds in hospitals were patients.

Last time when Delhi had the same number of patients under treatment, there were 1500 to 2000 patients in the hospitals. Jain said that the Delhi government had repeatedly urged the Center to ban international flights, but it was not done. He said that though the daily cases are increasing in the city, the situation is under control as most of the people are not showing severe symptoms or need to be hospitalised.