New Report Says Sea Levels Will Rise In Next 30 Years As Much As They Have In Past Century – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new report says sea levels will rise in the next 30 years by the same amount as they did in the entire last 100 years.

That’s according to several federal agencies, including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

LINK: Read the report

They say sea levels will rise by another 10-12 inches by 2050.

That will cause a significant increase in flooding along coastal areas, even in places that haven’t usually seen floods.

The report’s lead author says major metropolitan areas in the East Coast are going to be increasingly at risk.