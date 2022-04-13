New research shows virtual reality can help people deal with stress
April is recognized as Stress Awareness Month, and as we know, health care workers have been dealing with high stress situations during the pandemic. Now, new research shows virtual reality can help people deal with stress; Michael George reports for CBS2.
