New rule changes in ipl: major rule changes for the second phase of ipl 2021; New rules for IPL Phase-2: BCCI releases 46-page health advice for IPL Phase-2, rules will surprise

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has imposed a number of shocking rules in the second phase of IPL 2021. The BCCI has issued a 46-page health advisor for the tournament, which will be held in the UAE from September 19. Accordingly, if the ball goes into the stand, it will be replaced and after recovery the original ball will be cleaned and the ball will be kept in the library.

It has never happened before

Previously, the IPL 2020 ball that went out of the stadium or landed in the stands, then the umpire would clear the ball and continue the game with the same ball. However, this time the BCCI has decided to change the rules.

Why is that changing?

According to InsideSport, the BCCI and the Emirates Cricket Board are ready to allow spectators to stand in the second phase of IPL 2021. This means that unlike IPL 2020, if the ball goes into the stands, the spectators or anyone who throws the ball back is likely to be touched. In this position anyone in the stand is less likely to come in contact with the ball if it is infected. Despite this, the BCCI is not ready to take any chances, so it has been decided that if the ball goes into the stand, it will be replaced.

… then the batsman will benefit

If the ball gets into the stands or out of the stadium, changing it will benefit the batsmen more as the new ball will be harder and it will come off the bat easily. The pitches in the UAE usually support spinners, but now that the rules have changed, spinners will be forced to bowl new balls from time to time.

Bio-secure bubble protocol

IPL 2021 was suspended due to a bio-bubble breach created by the BCCI. So the board is not in a risky mood this time. The BCCI has issued a stern warning to the players that the violation of the bubble will not be tolerated. Under current health and safety regulations, suffrage members and families can be punished if a ‘bubble breach’ occurs.

Saliva is banned

The ICC Cricket Committee, headed by Anil Kumble, in its meeting recommended a ban on the use of saliva on balls due to the Kovid-19 epidemic, which was approved by the ICC. According to him, saliva has not been used to shine the ball for almost a year and a half. This has a direct effect on the performance of the bowlers.

Such is the schedule

The remaining matches of IPL 2021 will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The last match of the group stage will be between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8. After the group stage, the first qualifier will be held on October 10 in Dubai, while the eliminator and qualifier-2 will be held on October 11 and 13 in Sharjah, respectively. The final will be played on October 15 in Dubai.

