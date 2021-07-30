New Rule Raises Question: Who’ll Pay for All the Covid Tests?

Rhodes, a small liberal arts school, estimates that three-quarters of its employees are vaccinated. It still collects information on the vaccination rate of its 2,000 students and strongly encourages vaccination. But he is waiting for the vaccines to be fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration before mandating them.

Updated July 30, 2021, 7:36 p.m. ET

“It’s not a punishment,” said Meghan Harte Weyant, college vice president for student life. “For students who choose to return to campus without being vaccinated, they will have to cover their costs. This is to ensure that students who are vaccinated do not have to bear this cost. “

Other employers are asking workers to share in the costs of coronavirus testing. MGM Resorts, which owns numerous hotels and casinos in Las Vegas, will charge a co-payment of $ 15 for testing at an on-site clinic for unvaccinated workers, multiple news outlets reported last week. Workers will also have the option of being tested at an external supplier.

MGM Resorts did not respond to a New York Times request for comment on the new policy.

These disparate approaches could provide a menu of options for workplaces that still decide who will pay for coronavirus testing of unvaccinated workers, and how much.

New York and California began testing requirements for unvaccinated state workers this week, but neither have specified who will pay for the service. None of the governor’s press offices responded to a request for comment from The Times.

Many states and cities still have free coronavirus testing sites they started earlier in the pandemic. Long Beach, Calif., Announced this week that it will require testing for unvaccinated municipal workers. In a statement to The Times on the new rule, the city said workers “will have the option to take their mandatory tests for free at the Long Beach Health Department” when the requirement goes into effect in mid-August.