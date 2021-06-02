New Rules for LPG Price, ITR Filing, PF from June 1:All you need to know

New Rules for LPG Worth, ITR Submitting, PF from June 1:All you need to know



Because the nation goes by the second wave of Covid-19, a number of financial actions are being affected on the identical time. Some schemes and insurance policies will influence the lives of frequent individuals from June 1.

In the meantime, the nation is underneath lockdown with some states having ease of doing financial actions on lockdown by making their approach. These embody LPG pricing, ITR submitting, gold hallmarking, gas costs, civil aviation, a small financial savings scheme, PF, and EPFO.

Right here is the data associated to the modifications coming into impact from June 01, 2021.

ITR Submitting: The brand new e-filing net portal shall be operational for the taxpayers from June 7, 2021. The Revenue-tax division is launching a brand new e-filing portal, www.incometax.gov.in, by changing the prevailing portal http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.The present web site shall be fully shut from June 1 to 6, with the brand new portal working.

Gold Hallmarking: The federal government’s resolution to hallmark all gold jewellery and artifacts from June 15, 2021. This shall be made necessary throughout the nation. The federal government had given jewelers greater than a yr to shift to hallmarking and registering with the Bureau of Indian Requirements (BIS). It was about to occur on June 1 however the deadline was prolonged until June 15 due to the pandemic.

Gas Costs: Petrol and diesel charges for the primary time within the monetary capital have crossed the Rs 100 mark. In Mumbai, right now, petrol costs stand at Rs 100.19 per litre whereas a litre of diesel is at Rs 92.17.

Civil Aviation: The Ministry of Civil aviation has elevated airfare by 16 p.c from 13 p.c. The air journey shall be costly and on impact from June 1, 2021. With the rise in gas prices, the federal government elevated the fare limits.

Small Financial savings Scheme: The federal government has lowered the rate of interest on financial savings deposits to 3.5 p.c from 4 p.c for the primary quarter of 2021-2022. So the rates of interest have fallen sharply on small saving schemes. The federal government lower rates of interest on numerous small financial savings schemes sharply by 40-110 foundation factors. The revised charges will stay in impact until June 30, 2021.

PF & EPFO: The Worker Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made some modifications to Provident Fund account holders that shall be in impact from June 1, 2021. The workers need to hyperlink their PF account to their Aadhaar Playing cards with out failure.

LPG pricing: The value of LPG can be modified primarily based on the oil firms’ bulletins. At current, the oil costs in Mumbai and Delhi are Rs 809 right now. With the change charge of the rupee in opposition to the greenback, the worth will carry on fluctuating shortly primarily based on the worldwide benchmark charge.