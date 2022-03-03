New rules issued for settlement of accident claim, now this information will have to be given for vehicle insurance

The Road Ministry has issued new rules for speedy settlement of claims by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT). The ministry said in a statement on Thursday that the new rule has fixed the process of detailed investigation, detailed accident report (DAR) and reporting of road accidents along with timelines for various parties for early settlement of claims. .

Notification regarding the new rule has been issued. According to the ministry, it has also been made mandatory to include valid mobile numbers in the certificate of vehicle insurance. The new rules will be effective from April 1, 2022.

Earlier, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, vide notification dated February 15, 2022, amended Rule 138 of the CMVR, 1989 to provide for children below four years of age, riding on a motor cycle or by anyone on a motor cycle. Rules have been laid down for safety measures in relation to carrying.

It has been notified under section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which states that the Central Government may, in accordance with the rules, for children below the age of four years, with respect to sitting on a motor cycle or being carried by someone on a motor cycle may provide for security measures.

In addition, it specifies the use of safety belts and safety helmets. It also provides for limiting the speed of such motorcycles to 40 kmph.

(Input with: Language/PTI)

