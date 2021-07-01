New Rules Will Be Imposed From Today – Today, from July 1, banking will become expensive, learning license will have to be made easy, know other rules too

Many important changes are going to happen from today, many new rules will be implemented for which we will be ready.

New Delhi. A new month is starting from July 1. With the beginning of the new month, many major changes are taking place in the rules ranging from banking, TDS, license to cash withdrawal, which will have a direct impact on your life. Come, let us know about the changes happening from today, which will have an impact on your life.

Banking will now be expensive with SBI

SBI Bank customers will have to pay more for cash withdrawal and check usage. After more than four withdrawals, every withdrawal will attract Rs 15 plus GST. A fee will have to be paid for using the check after ten checks.

TDS, TCS will be deducted more

Income Tax Department will charge more TDS, TCS from those who do not file returns. Those who have not filed income tax returns for the last two years will be dealt with strictly. This rule will be applicable to those whose annual TDS is fifty thousand rupees.

interest deduction on small savings

If you have invested in small savings schemes like PPF, National Savings Certificates or Sukanya Samriddhi, then the government can cut the interest rate. It is believed that the problem is being created due to higher interest on small savings schemes than banks.

Use New IFSC Code

Syndicate Bank has merged with Canara Bank, so now the IFSC code of the bank is changing. The existing Syndicate Bank branch codes will not work. There will be changes in IDBI Bank’s check leaf charge, savings account charge and locker charge.

Unique identification of the city is mandatory

If the jewelry is stolen or lost, then its real owner can now be easily identified. In fact, like Aadhar card, Unique Identification (UID) of every city of jewelery is being made mandatory from July 1.

No need to go to RTO

Now there will be no need to go to RTO to get a learning license. Along with applying online, the test can also be given from home. After this the learning license will reach home. For a permanent license, a vehicle has to be driven on the track.