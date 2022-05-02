New Scotland murder suspect pleads not guilty in Albany County Court





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New Scotland murder suspect Jacob Klein has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in Albany County Court. Klein, 40, of Virginia, is accused of carrying out the gruesome murder of 35-year-old Philip Rabadi.

According to Klein’s attorney, Mark Bederow, he was arraigned on the second-degree murder charge in Albany County Court on Tuesday. The judge remanded Klein to the Albany County Jail without bail.

Bederow said he has not yet asked for bail as he is waiting to review evidence in the case that was just given to him. He has reserved the right to ask for bail for Klein at a later date. The prosecution has asked for no bail. Bederow said the discovery conference is expected sometime in June.

Klein was also arraigned and pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in New Scotland Town Court on April 21. He was remanded to the Albany County Jail without bail after that arraignment as well. Klein was formally indicted by the Albany County District Attorney’s Office in New Scotland Town Court on April 25.

Klein, who has ties to the area and is a past acquaintance of the victim’s wife, allegedly killed Rabadi on April 13. When conducting a welfare check, authorities and family found the physician assistant in the garage. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said he was bound and had multiple stab wounds.

At the time of his death, Rabadi worked as a physician’s assistant at St. Peter’s Health Partners. He graduated from Albany Medical College in 2015. The school has set up a legacy fund in his honor.