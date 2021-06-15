New seasons of 8 Indian web series to look forward to



Manoj Bajpayee’s thriller crime drama web present has stored the viewers on the sting of their seats. After combating with miscreants from Pakistan and Sri Lanka within the first two seasons, Srikant is all set to save his nation from the Chinese language now. Audiences are eagerly ready to know solutions to their questions which have been left unanswered within the second season.

Asur 2 – VOOT

Arshad Warsi’s Asur 2 is a thriller web series. Within the first season, we noticed how Dhananjay (Arshad Warsi) and Nikhil (Barun Sobti) are attempting to discover the psychopath killer. The season ends whereby they get a touch that an officer from their workforce Rasool, who’s working carefully with them is claimed to be the actual mastermind behind all of the killings.

Undekhi 2 – SonyLIV

Sidharth Sengupta’s creation Undekhi relies on true occasions. The storyline depicts the facets of the society – influential folks that may get away from something and the opposite is the oppressed folks. The season ends with DSP Barun Ghosh (Dibyendu Bhattacharya), attempting to escape with Teji (Anchal Singh) who’s the important thing witness of a homicide.

Particular OPS – Disney Plus Hotstar

Neeraj Pandey’s Particular OPS stars Kay Kay Menon within the lead position. The storyline of this web series revolves round monitoring down who’s the mastermind of the phobia assaults that passed off in India.

Maharani 2 – SonyLIV

Subhash Kapoor tries to showcase the sport of energy and politics however with a twist. The series stars Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti, and Inaamulhaq in pivotal roles. The story of this series is impressed by what occurred in Bihar within the Nineties.

Panchayat 2 – Amazon Prime Video

The storyline of the series is a couple of metropolis boy who will get a job as a panchayat secretary in a village – Phulera. This comedy-drama series options Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Biswapati Sarkar, and Chandan Roy in pivotal roles.

Aarya 2 – Disney Plus Hotstar

Ram Madhvani introduced season two of Aarya and audiences are fairly excited for a similar. Within the first, Sushmita emerged as a powerful girl who could be a nurturer in addition to destructor. We will not wait to see how her character pans out within the subsequent season.

Little Issues 4 – Netflix

Dhruv and Kavya’s cute love story has at all times showcased the imperfection of a pair however in essentially the most lovely means. The brand new season will discover a way more mature facet of love that comes together with ache.

