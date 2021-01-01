New shirt video of ‘Shirtless Khesari’ with two hot girls went viral, garnering over 1.5 million views in just a few hours
Khesari’s romance with two nymphs in the songThe beginning of the song ‘Nach Ke Malkini’ is very grand. In the style of Hindi film legend Raj Kumar (Bollywood actor Raj Kumar), Khesari Lal Yadav started his dialogues and after that, everyone should watch the video once. This mess song is a small party like disco, with super hot actress Pakhi Hegde and sizzling actress Akanksha Dubey appearing with them. Many songs of Khesari Lal have come with Pakhi Hegde. Now many people like his chemistry in this song. People love Akanksha Dubey very much.
All fell pale in front of the shirtless Khesari
You may have never seen a Bhojpuri song like ‘Nach Ke Malkini’. Seeing this song, it seems that the Bhojpuri industry is going up in terms of filming and songs. Khesari Lal Yadav is seen in the song Shirtless. His body is much loved by his fans. Especially to his female fans, who find this video of Khesari no less than any show.
Will set the record for the biggest song ever
Khesarilal Yadav is surprised that the song has not only touched the figure of 1.8 million in a few hours, but is moving towards a new figure. Bhojpuri audiences say the song will set a new record. This song is sung by Khesarilal Yadav in collaboration with Shilpi Raj. The music of this song is by Arya Sharma. The song is by Vishal Bharti. The director is Gunjan Singh Kashyap. The PRO is Ranjan Sinha. Choreography is by Lucky Vishwakarma and DOP Venkat Mahesh.
