New Smart LPG Cylinder By IOCL Allows You To Check Gas Level

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has introduced a new cylinder for its customers. These cylinders are available in the weight of 5 to 10 kg.

New Delhi. Now you will get the information about how much gas is in the cylinder installed in the home stove. Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has introduced a new cylinder for its customers. Its name is Composite Cylinder. The specialty of this cylinder is that you will be able to know the availability of gas. Its look is becoming popular among the people. This Indane gas cylinder with smart look will come in the market soon.

read this also: Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian journalist murdered in Afghanistan

Available in weight of 5 to 10 kg

Presented by Indian Oil, this composite cylinder has a three layer system. It is covered with a layer of fiberglass. Its weight is up to 50 percent less than the old gas cylinder. These cylinders are available in the weight of 5 to 10 kg. If you do not use much gas in your house, then you can buy this small cylinder of 10 kg.

The outer part of the cylinder is transparent. This means that you can get an idea of ​​how much gas is spent and how much is left by looking at the cylinder from outside. Such cylinders are rust free. There is no chance of damage. With this the floor also does not get dirty. Its look is awesome. It will also enhance the look of your kitchen.

read this also: Kanwar Yatra: Center’s reply in Supreme Court – Do not allow states, UP government to transport Ganga water from tankers to temples

Such gas cylinders are available in these cities

Presently these cylinders are available in 5 kg and 10 kg with some distributors in New Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Faridabad and Ludhiana. Indane Gas customers can also contact their nearest distributor if they want. You can also get complete information about this.