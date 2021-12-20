New species of gorse discovered in Australia

Scientists in Australia have discovered a rare creature with 1306 legs. It is a kind of millipede. It is the only creature in the world with more than a thousand legs. It has been discovered two hundred feet below the earth. It is 95.7mm long and as thin as a USB cable. Experts have named this creature ‘Eumileps persephone’. This species was found on earth even 400 million years ago.

Before Persephone, the animal with the most legs was found in California. It had 750 legs. That too was a millipede. Its name is ‘Elacme Planipes’. She was first seen in 1980. Another species of gojar was found, which has 414 legs. It easily converts four of these legs into its penis. The name of this worm is ‘Elacme tobini’. This giant was found in the caves of Sequoia National Park in Spain. It is said to be the second genus of the genus Ilecmae penipes of the millipede family, which has 750 legs and the largest number of joints of all insects. These two creatures look alike in appearance, both produce silk, but Tobini has four sexes. This is what separates him from Penipace. Another special thing about this creature is that it does not have eyes.

Paul Marek, assistant professor in VirginiaTech’s Department of Entomology, said, ‘I could not have imagined that any other creature on this planet would be found in a cave located just 150 miles away.’ This organism was discovered by only biologist Dr. Jean Reka. The literal meaning of millipede is thousand feet. However, Eumileps persephone is the first millipede to have 1000 or more legs. According to scientists, the word Persephone is derived from Greek fables. It means ‘Queen of the Dark World’. Millipedes do not have eyes like many other living creatures in the ground. They are colourless. Scientists believe that millipedes feed on fungus.

During the recent discovery, scientists in Western Australia have found two female and two male millipedes. The number of legs of female Sahastrapad was 1306 and 998. Whereas, the male Sahastrapad had 818 and 778 legs. According to scientists, these millenniums were first found 400 million years ago. Today the number of their species is 13,000. Eumileps persephone is a yellow and eyeless gooseberry. The length of this creature is about 100 times more than its width. The head of this creature is like an ice cream cone with many antennae on it.

These antennae help it to move in the dark. Persephone lives in a world where there is neither light nor enough food. Scientists say that if this creature has to survive under the earth, then it is necessary to have so many legs. The length and short legs of a millipede make its movements easy and flexible. Since these millipedes found under the earth lack food, the rest of their body parts cannot develop. Pal Marek, an entomologist at Virginia Tech University and who wrote the research paper related to the discovery of this species, says that the word millipede is wrong. In the research paper, he has written that there are many such species of pigeons in the world, whose legs are probably less than 100.