New strain of COVID-19 ‘Omicron’: Five ways to avoid, 10 steps to take immediately COVID-19 new strain of ‘Omicron’: Five ways to avoid and 10 steps should be taken immediately Five ways to avoid, take 10 steps immediately

New strain of COVID-19 'Omicron': Five ways to avoid, 10 steps to take immediately

South Africa has expressed displeasure over the imposition of a travel ban on the SARS-CoV-2 virus after it was detected in South Africa. Travel restrictions were first imposed by Britain. The Network for Genomic Surveillance in South Africa has been monitoring changes in SARS-Cov-2 (carona virus in common language) since the outbreak of the pandemic. The new variant of the virus was identified as B.1.1.529 and named Omicron with the World Health Organization declaring it as a cause of concern.

Based on the identification of a genetic variation in Omicron, concerns have been raised theoretically that this variant may spread more rapidly than the delta form and is less sensitive to antibodies produced by previous infections or vaccines, even though antibodies to the former form. disable it properly. The ability of the antibodies produced by the vaccines to fight the virus varies and levels of which vaccine is effective against Omicron, as was the case with the beta form. In view of the redesign, there are some steps which should not be taken and some steps which should be taken immediately:

do not what?:

First, don’t impose too many restrictions without thinking. Restrictions in the last three waves of the pandemic in South Africa have proved unsuccessful in reducing infections. Especially after noting this, according to sero survey and modeling data, 60 to 80 percent of the population here has been infected with the virus. It is better to impose sanctions that cause economic harm only for the time when the infection occurs and that is a period of about two to three weeks. High levels of sanctions are impractical in the context of South Africa because the majority of the population is generally poor.

Second, do not ban domestic (or international) travel as the virus will still spread as it did before. It would be childish to assume that the spread of the virus could be stopped by some countries imposing travel restrictions. The virus will spread all over the world provided you are an island country and you have lost contact with the whole world.

Third, do not declare rules that cannot be applied in the local context, and do not pretend that people will obey them. These include the sale of liquor as the police would fail to stop its black marketing.

Fourth, do not delay or hinder the way of saving people at high risk. The third dose of Pfizer vaccine should be given by governments after two doses to people over 65 years of age. This should also be done for other at-risk groups, such as those undergoing kidney transplants or those with cancer or those with low immunity.

Fifth, community immunity should not be discussed as it is not implemented and undermines people’s trust in the vaccine. The first-generation vaccine is effective for severe cases of COVID-19, but protection against mild symptoms cannot be predicted in the case of low antibody levels or a new form of the virus. Vaccination will have a high infection rate which matters but it is probably not possible to achieve ‘community immunity’ in our lifetime. In such a situation, we should talk about how we can live with the virus. There is also a list of actions that must be performed in the Omicron format regardless of whether it replaces the delta pattern or not.

what should be done?:

First, ensure that healthcare is ready for this and that it is not just on paper but actually staff, personal protective equipment and oxygen, etc.

Second, provide a booster dose of J&J or Pfizer to all adults receiving a single dose of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine. This will prevent serious cases of Kovid. A single dose of J&J vaccine reduced hospitalizations of health workers infected with the delta form in South Africa by 62 percent, while protection levels ranged from 80 to 90 percent in those taking AstraZeneca and two doses of mRNA.

Third, the system of vaccine passports should be implemented for those participating in closed events or other events, which include places of worship and public transport. Getting vaccinated or not is currently optional but this option has side effects.

Fourth, there should be a sustained effort to reach people not to be vaccinated or to receive a single dose. This includes organizing camps where people can get vaccinated and a program to reach the target group.

Fifth, immediate measures should be taken to protect the most vulnerable people over 65 years of age and those who have low immunity. The primary objective of vaccination should therefore be to reduce the risk of serious illness and death. For this, a targeted strategy should be made as to who will be given priority.

Sixth, responsible behavior should be encouraged so that the irresponsibility of a few is not punished at all in the form of alcohol and other restrictions.

Seventh, the beds of hospitals should be monitored at the regional level so that there is no more pressure on any one centre. There is a need to impose strict restrictions on the fear of increasing pressure on health facilities.

Eighth, learn the art of living with the virus and take a holistic view of the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on livelihoods.

Ninth, follow science, don’t distort it for political gains.

Tenth, learn from past mistakes and take a bold approach to take the next step.

(Shabir A. Madhi, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences of the University of the Witwatersrand and Professor of Vaccines and Director of SAMRC Vaccines, University of the Witwatersrand)