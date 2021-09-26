New Taliban rules create fear for Afghan journalists

Concerns are rising over the increasing constraints on news media in Afghanistan by the Taliban government after officials released a new framework of rules for journalists, which critics say open the door to censorship and repression.

Qari Muhammad Yusuf Ahmadi, interim director of the State Media and Information Center and longtime Taliban spokesman, unveiled 11 rules for journalists this week. These include instructions against publishing topics that are against Islam or insult national personalities, and also instructing journalists to prepare news reports in coordination with the Government Media Office.

The once vibrant media industry in Afghanistan has been in free fall since it came under Taliban control last month. Many Afghan journalists fled the country for fear of repression and violence by the new rulers, while dozens more remain in hiding and still searching for a way out of Afghanistan.

According to local media, more than 100 local media companies and radio stations across the country have ceased to function, have either been shut down, taken over by the Taliban or taken out of business. Some of the most prominent newspapers had to cease print operations and now publish only online amid the country’s sharp economic downturn.