New trailers: Eternal, Welcome to Earth, The Girl in the Woods, and more

Here’s this week’s trailer roundup:

Eternal

A new trailer for Marvel Eternal There are some action sequences we’ve seen in teasers/trailers before, as well as, the first look at Brian Tyree Henry as Fiestos with her husband and son, apparently the first queer couple to appear on the big screen in the MCU (H /Tea gizmodo for that detail). In short: The Eternal Mega-heroes are guardians waiting to jump in and help humanity and decide the time has come. Also starring Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek and Kit Harington, Eternal Will hit theaters on November 5.

welcome to earth

Will Smith opens the trailer with a confession: He’s never climbed a mountain or swam in a lake, and he’s starting to feel like he’s missing something. welcome to earth National Geographic has a six-part series—with its usual stunning location photography—that takes Smith on a trip to some outlandish locations around the world. It arrives on Disney Plus in December.

sexy beast

This … unusual dating show where people wear elaborate animal/monster/creature costumes and makeup to hide their looks from potential suitors so that they can only be judged on their personalities that for some reason returned for a second season Is. The trailer awkwardly leans all the way through, using quotes from reviews like “a sign of the end times” and “nightmare stuff, really”, asking the kind of question: Do we really need a second season? was needed? Clearly Netflix thought so. season two sexy beast Premiere October 7.

girl in the forest

In the Pacific Northwest, a girl escapes from a colony of mysterious people who live behind a door in the woods, and protects the world from demons. Kristen Ritter signed on to direct some episodes of the series, which stars Stephanie Scott, Misha Osherovich, Sofia Bryant, Will Yoon Lee, Reid Diamond and Leonard Roberts. the girl in the woods The peacock arrives on October 21.

as hard as they fall

We got a teaser for this western about rival outlaw gangs in June, but here’s our first official trailer and release date for the star-studded Impossible The harder they fall. We get a little more backstory for Nat Love and why she’s (literally) gunning for Rufus Buck, who just got out of a train car where he was imprisoned. Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Idris Elba, Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans, Jr. and Regina King star the harder they fall, Coming to Netflix on November 3.