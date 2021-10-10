New Trailers: Star Trek: Discovery, Doctor Who: Flux, Blade Runner: Black Lotus, and more

Before its premiere, Jason Sudeikis described season two of ted lasso as show Empire Strikes Back Season one, and sure enough, the entire season focused on fathers and sons, and after the season finale we have a pretty clear “enemy” for season three. I know season two wasn’t as universally liked as its new season, but ted lasso It dug into some of the thorny issues about men and sports and mental health that few other shows attempt, and yet managed to make me smile quite a bit each week. I will miss this show till its return next year.

I’ve even managed to binge watch midnight Mass On Netflix—An Interesting If Not Fully Baked Examination Of Organized Religion—and I’m Still Hanging Out There the morning show Which has gotten quite spicy, mainly thanks to Juliana Margulies.

The topic of this week’s trailers: Titles That Have Colons. Some of it dropped during New York Comic Con on Saturday; Watch for a recap of this year’s event on Monday ledge.

Here’s this week’s roundup:

Star Trek: Discovery

fourth season of Search According to the promo copy, Michael finds Burnham in the ship’s captain’s chair (yes), and he and the crew are “facing a danger unlike any other”. This time it is a big anomaly that threatens the entire galaxy, the Union planet or not. Sonaqua Martin-Green, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Azala and Doug Jones return in season four, and the trailer gives us some glimpses of guest stars David Cronenberg, Oded Fehr and Tig Notaro. Star Trek: Discovery Boldly goes to Paramount Plus on November 18th (sorry).

Doctor Who: Flux

Just putting it off quickly: No, we get no clue as to who will be the next Doctor. this is hardly Even a teaser 19 seconds long, but we get a lot of information about season 13. Doctor Who (Jodie Whitaker) tells us that “we don’t have much time” and warns that “flux is coming” and bringing it along for the “battle of our lives”, various enemies from across the universe. . It’s Whitaker’s final season as the Titanic Doctor and we don’t have to wait too long for new episodes; Doctor Who: Flux Comes to BBC America on 31 October.

Blade Runner: Black Lotus

The new anime series based on the Blade Runner universe is set in Los Angeles in 2032, so roughly halfway between blade Runner (set in 2019) and blade runner 2049. We got a teaser a few months ago, but throughout the trailer we take a look at Elle, a replicant wondering why her dreams are getting worse (“What did you do to us?” she asks), and to the end He’s decided “I’m going to kill them all,” but we don’t know who “they” are. The animation in the trailer is really stunning, especially the scenes from Seed Future LA. Blade Runner: Black Lotus Coming to Crunchyroll and Adult Swim on November 13th.

Dune

After several pandemic-related delays and a few teasers and trailers, we get one last Dune Trailer before its debut. In addition to a reminder that “fear is mind-killer,” we take a look at some of the movie’s big battle sequences (look, ornithopters!) We’re all set. let’s go. Dune Comes to theaters and HBO Max on October 22.

Is not it

An action series about a shady government program turning a woman into a super soldier is so relevant to my interests it’s almost comical and yet I haven’t seen it Is not it. Its third season arrives on Amazon Prime Video on November 24, so I have time to watch seasons one and two before that. Esme Creed-Miles stars alongside Dermot Mulroney, Mireille Enos and Ann Rose Daly.