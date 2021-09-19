New trailers: Succession, You, Nightmare Alley, Hawkeye, and more

ok so latest ted lasso In his most unusual, dreamlike episode ever, Coach spends almost the entire episode on Beard. I didn’t hate it (and I know it’s one of the two episodes I added to the mix, because Apple said it wanted 12 episodes instead of the 10 the writers had already sketched. The Christmas episode was the second ), but I wish we had actually got to know Beard a little better. “I listen more than I speak” sounds like a line that might be his mantra.

the morning show is back and to be honest the first episode seemed in a hurry to do certain characters as the audience knows what it takes to do a show. I’ll stick with it for a while, remembering that this was a show that took a while to find its groove in Season 1, but the first offering felt a little more chaotic than usual. To be honest, Billy Crudup keeps me coming back; That makes Corey such a likable weasel.

This week’s trailers feature a dysfunctional family, a serial killer, a carnival charlatan, and a classic musical. It should never be said that I don’t try to add some variety to these roundups.

succession

The fastest show on streaming about horrible rich people (yes, even more awesome than you, white Lotus) is returning for a third season and the Roy family has never looked more miserable. The fallout from the blustery Kendall delivered in last season’s finale appears to be a central plot line as Roy decides which side they are on and how to keep the family business – be that as it may – from going down. Cousin Greg is as awkward as ever in this trailer as he informs Kendall that he’s the “number one trending topic next to tater tots.” And Logan is as angry as ever, screaming that he’s ready to go “full fucking beast.” God I missed this show. Adrien Brody, a billionaire activist as investor, and Alexander Skarsgard, as a tech founder and CEO, join the show for the upcoming season. Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Nicholas Braun, Matthew McFadden, and Jay Smith Cameron return for the third season succession, the upcoming To HBO Max October 17th.

Hawkeye

So I had no idea it would be a Christmas show, but sure, let’s go with it. Hawkeye picks up after the events of avengers: endgame The film follows Clint Barton trying to enjoy a vacation with his family in New York City when he learns that there is a new bow-guard in town. The trailer has a decidedly clown tone, which is a new thing for the character. Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fei, Tony Dalton, Zayn McClaren, Brian D’Arcy James, and Alaqua Cox star Hawkeye, which arrives on Disney Plus on November 24.

You

Netflix’s show about the serial killer/stalker next door who found her perfect match in season 2 is back for a third season, and Joe and Luv are parents now that sounds a little problematic? Joe has definitely set a new goal for his passion and Luv is not too happy with it. Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, and Saffron Burroughs return for Season 3, featuring Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Scott Speedman, McManus, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Menhall, Chris O’Shea, and Christopher Sr. Are included. to the artists. You Returns to Netflix on October 15th.

nightmare alley

Based on the 1946 novel by William Lindsay Gresham, Nightmare Alley is not a supernatural film, director Guillermo del Toro said in an interview Vanity Fair. Given his body of work, it’s no surprise that people can make that assumption. The story revolves around a thug man and former carnival worker, who convinces people that he can read minds. The all-star cast includes Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Defoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, and David Strattern. nightmare alley It hits theaters on December 17th.

story of the west

We’ve got a teaser for Steven Spielberg’s adaptation story of the west In May, but this is the first official trailer and I’m a little surprised that it focuses on plot—perhaps one of the most famous American films based on Shakespeare’s play, which is itself very famous—rather than songs? At least we get to see Rita Moreno: Anita’s dance numbers and some words of wisdom in the original 1961 film, who has a small role in this remake and served as Spielberg’s mentor. Ansel Elgort, Rachel Ziegler, Ariana DeBos, David Alvarez, Mike Feist, Josh Andres Rivera, Anna Isabel, Corey Stoll, Brian D’Arcy James also star story of the west, which hits theaters on December 10.

Bonus: Foundation First Look Trailer

With less than a week to go before this massive series hits Apple TV Plus, we’ve got comments from stars Jared Harris, Leah Harvey, Lee Pace, and Lou Lobel, and writer David S. Along with a first-look trailer is available. (book) “The greatest science fiction work of all time.” Adapted from the books of Isaac Asimov, foundation Drops its first episode on September 24.