New trailers: The tragedy of Macbeth, the invasion, Spencer, and more

we are nearing the end of the season ted lasso (Only two more new episodes!), and it looks like the show has a lot of story threads that need to be weaved together after episode 10. Topic no wedding and funeralEpisode 10 was solid, but I didn’t like it at all. I’m going to try to write about that without spoiling the episode, let’s say I didn’t like how the season between Ted and Sharon, which we’ve all been waiting for for the season, ends up with Rebecca’s own one. Edited with a retelling of the traumatic event. father. Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham were both so great, but editing the scenes together ended the dramatic momentum. but! New plot twists suggest a cliffhanger of the season finale is coming in two weeks’ time. I’m ready

Here are the new trailers for this week:

the tragedy of macbeth

This black-and-white adaptation of Shakespeare’s Scottish play is directed by Denzel Washington as Macbeth, Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth, and Joel Coen. It looks amazing (the trailer is just too short) and it’s fascinating (to me, anyway) that it has two actors that are much bigger than the normal casting we see. macbethhas major roles. I don’t generally have an opinion about whether it’s “better” to watch a movie at home versus at the theater (which I know is a touchy subject these days), but it seems like an undertaking of this magnitude. Must be viewed on the biggest screen possible. the tragedy of macbeth Comes in theaters on December 25 and on Apple TV Plus on January 14.

weird things 4

The latest teaser for the show’s fourth season shows a family we don’t know yet in what appears to be a very haunted house sometime in the 1950s. we even get a glimpse of it strange things The kids (it’s been a long time, are they still kids?) are breaking into an apparently abandoned home many years later. What happened in this house, what is happening with that watch, and what does this have to do with hearing Hopper or Eleven in Russia? We will have to wait till 2022, because that’s what Netflix is ​​giving us at the moment.

There were several new teasers, trailers and clips for other Netflix shows and movies that were unveiled during the TODAY event on Saturday, including the star-studded one. don’t look up, ns army of the dead spin-off/sequel army of thieves, season 2 . some trailers witcherMILF Season 4 ozarki (Finally!), Season 2 tiger king (It Was Inevitable) and Season 2 bridgerton. Watch the rest of the Netflix trailer in this excellent roundup by Jay Peters and Andrew Webster

attack

Five regular people in different parts of the world deal with an invasion “not of our Earth,” the president says in an address to his fellow Earthlings. The trailer hints that for some, their encounter with aliens isn’t their first such encounter. Intrigue! Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar, and Shioli Kutsuna star attack. The first three episodes of the series will release on Apple TV Plus on October 22.

wig

Josh O’Connor and Emma Corwin both won awards for their portrayals of Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the Netflix miniseries Crown, which witnessed the unhappy marriage of the royal couple. wigOn the other hand, on Christmas weekend in 1991, Diana’s decision to leave Charles working on Judgment focuses on. Crown, It adds some melodrama to fill in the blanks of what might be going on behind the scenes, and there’s a positive buzz about Kristen Stewart as Diana. wig It hits theaters on November 5.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I’m not sure why we need a remake of this story or how it will translate into a series, but here we are with threats strewn on mirrors in lipstick, a hunter/killer wearing a hoodie, and young suspects of dubious morals doing things. Nari in this trailer is a fisherman with a hook, however, suggesting that it isn’t taking all its cues from the 1997 film (dare I classic). I Know What You Did Last Summer, the series, arrives on Amazon Prime Video on October 15.