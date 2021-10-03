New trains launched in Modi government: How many trains did Modi government run: Railways started 813 new trains in last five years

In the last five years, the Railways has run about 800 new trains across the country. This has been revealed in the reply received under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. In 2016, the Modi government at the Center merged the railway budget with the general budget. It also ended the tradition of announcing new trains in the railway budget.According to the Railway Board’s reply to the RTI application of Chandrasekhar Gaur, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, the Kovid-19 epidemic prevented new trains from operating in the year 2020-21, forcing it to provide normal services. Suspended. According to the Railway Board’s reply, the Railways did not run any new trains in the financial year 2020-21. But in the year 2019-20, 144 new trains were started in 2018-19, 266 in 2018-19, 170 in 2017-18 and 223 new trains in 2016-17.

The then Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, while presenting the Railway Budget for 2015-16, did not announce the launch of any new trains or increase the service of existing trains. However, his predecessor DV Sadanand Gowda, while presenting the railway budget for 2014-2015, had announced to run five public, five premium and six air-conditioned trains, 27 new express trains, eight passenger trains, five DEMUs and six MEMUs.

Traditionally, the railway budget was awaited as new trains were announced in it, especially in the states where the Union government was in power. A railway official said, “New trains were often announced for political reasons. Now things have been rationalized and new trains are announced when needed.

It may be recalled that the then Railway Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced 56 new trains in the 2011-12 Railway Budget and 72 new trains in the 2012-13 Budget. At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced that by August 2023, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of independence, Railways will launch 75 new Vande Bharat Expressways.