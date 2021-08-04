New Vaccine Mandates Cover More Workers — and Customers



“Listen, I know it’s not easy, but I will support them” Biden said yesterday, thanking Walmart, Google, Netflix, Disney and Tyson Foods for mandating vaccines for their workforce despite, in some cases, the backlash of unions. (Tyson’s tenure on Tuesday was notable for covering all of his 120,000 workers in the United States, including those in slaughterhouses and poultry factories.) Other companies “refused to step up,” Biden said . “I find that disappointing. “

As for client mandates, like the one announced in New York, some companies like Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group, who runs Blue Smoke and Gramercy Tavern, have already taken the plunge. Others are less sure. “I don’t want the government to give me anything,” Tilman Fertitta, CEO of Landry’s, the parent company of Del Frisco’s, Bubba Gump Shrimp and other chains, told CNBC. “I don’t know if I’m there yet, telling you that you can’t go into my restaurant unless you’re vaccinated.”

It’s not like asking for ID for a drink. Vaccination mandates for restaurants could make an establishment more attractive to some, but also create the potential for conflict, such as over mask requirements. (The logistics of monitoring New York’s 25,000 restaurants and bars will also be a challenge, to say the least.) “Checking immunization status is not like identifying a customer before serving them. glass, ”said a spokesperson for the National Restaurant Association DealBook. In France, a similar mandate sparked protests.

The country is deeply divided on the question of mandates, making it difficult for companies with a national footprint to establish coherent policies. Ten states have passed legislation prohibiting schools, businesses and state governments from taxing the vaccine, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Fourteen have passed a law banning vaccination passports or proof of vaccination in general. “If you’re not going to help,” Biden said, addressing the governors of those states, “at least stay away from the people who are trying to do the right thing.”