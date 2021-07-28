New Vaccine Rules for Workers? Unions Voice Exasperation.

Many said their union leaders had not been consulted, and some responded with demands, including exemptions for workers who have antibodies after recovering from Covid-19, and workplace testing paid by the city.

“We weren’t even told it was coming out,” said Oren Barzilay, president of an emergency medical workers union that opposes the mandate.

The state of the virus

The vaccination rate in New York City has fallen since the spring, and large pockets of people in Brooklyn and the Bronx remain unvaccinated.

With cases increasing as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads and with schools set to fully reopen next month, Mr de Blasio said there was a need to introduce the new rules, which will take effect on September 13, the first day of classes.