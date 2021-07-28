New Vaccine Rules for Workers? Unions Voice Exasperation.
Frustration began to erupt immediately after the announcement.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said this week that more than 300,000 New York City municipal workers should be vaccinated against the coronavirus or tested every week. The statement quickly sparked the exasperation of many municipal unions in the city.
Many said their union leaders had not been consulted, and some responded with demands, including exemptions for workers who have antibodies after recovering from Covid-19, and workplace testing paid by the city.
“We weren’t even told it was coming out,” said Oren Barzilay, president of an emergency medical workers union that opposes the mandate.
The state of the virus
The vaccination rate in New York City has fallen since the spring, and large pockets of people in Brooklyn and the Bronx remain unvaccinated.
With cases increasing as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads and with schools set to fully reopen next month, Mr de Blasio said there was a need to introduce the new rules, which will take effect on September 13, the first day of classes.
Frustrations
Several union leaders took offense at the mayor’s threat to put on unpaid leave those who did not comply. Some said the logistics and specific issues – like what to do if workers are allergic to vaccine ingredients – should have been addressed before the announcement.
And others have said some of their members remain concerned about potential side effects or complications from the vaccine and that the United States Food and Drug Administration has yet to fully approve a vaccine for the coronavirus.
“People have a variety of experiences with this, and it’s very personal to them,” said Michael Skelly, spokesperson for a union representing New York City correctional officers.
The mayor said he was convinced that the new rules were legally sound and that his administration would settle their implementation with the union leaders.
The bigger picture
In another sign of growing concerns about the virus nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday that those vaccinated should resume wearing masks in indoor public spaces in areas where the virus is in full swing. boom.
CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky said officials were convinced by new scientific evidence showing that even vaccinated people can be infected and can carry the virus in amounts that may be similar to unvaccinated people.
Jonah E. Bromwich of The Times writes:
A one-of-a-kind album recorded by the Wu-Tang Clan and auctioned off to disgraced pharmaceutical executive and hedge fund manager Martin Shkreli was purchased by an anonymous buyer for an undisclosed sum of money, federal prosecutors who have seized said the album three years ago.
Jacquelyn M. Kasulis, the acting United States lawyer for the Eastern District of New York, announced on Tuesday the sale of the only known copy of the album, “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin”. The terms of the sale required the government to keep the purchase price and the buyer secret, but the sale satisfied the balance Mr. Shkreli owed the government, according to the press release.
The single album – more akin to a work of art than a standard record – was seized by the government in 2018 after a judge said it could be used to pay for part of the 7.36 million dollars that Mr. Shkreli owed. In 2017, Mr. Shkreli was convicted of fraud in connection with two hedge funds he ran, as well as conspiracy to commit securities fraud.
Mr Shkreli’s attorney, Brianne E. Murphy, said she had no information on the buyer, but was happy that Mr Shkreli had satisfied his forfeiture balance and “closed this chapter “.
In April, a federal prosecutor in Brooklyn said in a court file that Mr. Shkreli still owed the government $ 2.2 million. Ms Murphy said on Tuesday that information suggested the album sold for that amount or more, but added that she had no actual knowledge of the actual sale price.
By purchasing the album, the buyer took control of who would be allowed to listen to a record by one of the most famous rap groups in the history of the genre.
