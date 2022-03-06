New Vikings HC wants to utilize Justin Jefferson in a Cooper Kupp-type role



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ask a room full of people if they would choose Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson or LA’s Cooper Coupe as their favorite receiver and the crowd might split.

However, in numbers, Coupe surpassed all wideouts in 2021 and capitalized on a record-breaking season with a Super Bowl MVP award.

Coupe recorded 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns during the regular season.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

The link between Coop and the Vikings Wideout is former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, who has been named the latest head coach in Minnesota.

When asked about his expectations of using Jefferson in the crime, O’Connell said he expects coupe-like production from the 22-year-old Phenom in purple and yellow.

As published by the Daily Norman, O’Connell has the following to say about the two wideouts:

“There was a huge role for Cooper because both the run and the pass had a desire to be completely firm at every stage.

“I see it with Justin. I see an incredible, incredible skill, but I also see a player that we can turn around. We can make it harder for the defense where he is going. He doesn’t have to stand in line. All the time. Same spot. He doesn’t have to run the same route all the time. He’s moving with the ball in hand. “

Jefferson had no fluke in the 2021-22 season: collected 1,616 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns and 108 receptions.

With Jefferson already set a high limit, O’Connell believes he can reach even higher heights in his third season in the NFL.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousin will help Jefferson get into that next gear.

In the interview, O’Connell praised the cousins’ qualities as a franchise QB.

“Kirk is naturally a perfect passer in this league,” the coach said. “He doesn’t have to worry about throwing the football, getting it right, where he wants to keep the ball. He naturally does it in the rhythm and timing of any offense.”

He added, “It’s really one of the features that allowed him a lot of success.”

O’Connell is bringing his Super Bowl 56 wins with Coop. The Vikings believe that their new regime under O’Connell could soon challenge Rams’ dominance over the NFC.