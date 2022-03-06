Sports

New Vikings HC wants to utilize Justin Jefferson in a Cooper Kupp-type role

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
New Vikings HC wants to utilize Justin Jefferson in a Cooper Kupp-type role
Written by admin
New Vikings HC wants to utilize Justin Jefferson in a Cooper Kupp-type role

New Vikings HC wants to utilize Justin Jefferson in a Cooper Kupp-type role

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ask a room full of people if they would choose Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson or LA’s Cooper Coupe as their favorite receiver and the crowd might split.

However, in numbers, Coupe surpassed all wideouts in 2021 and capitalized on a record-breaking season with a Super Bowl MVP award.

Coupe recorded 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns during the regular season.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings # 18 prepares for the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 09, 2021 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings # 18 prepares for the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 09, 2021 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
(David Birding / Getty Images)

The link between Coop and the Vikings Wideout is former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, who has been named the latest head coach in Minnesota.

When asked about his expectations of using Jefferson in the crime, O’Connell said he expects coupe-like production from the 22-year-old Phenom in purple and yellow.

As published by the Daily Norman, O’Connell has the following to say about the two wideouts:

“There was a huge role for Cooper because both the run and the pass had a desire to be completely firm at every stage.

Minneapolis, Minnesota - October 31: Justin Jefferson # 18 of the Minnesota Vikings watches the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota, Minnesota on October 31, 2021.

Minneapolis, Minnesota – October 31: Justin Jefferson # 18 of the Minnesota Vikings watches the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota, Minnesota on October 31, 2021.
(Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)

“I see it with Justin. I see an incredible, incredible skill, but I also see a player that we can turn around. We can make it harder for the defense where he is going. He doesn’t have to stand in line. All the time. Same spot. He doesn’t have to run the same route all the time. He’s moving with the ball in hand. “

READ Also  Two Kaizer Chiefs players set to join South Africa U20 camp

Jefferson had no fluke in the 2021-22 season: collected 1,616 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns and 108 receptions.

With Jefferson already set a high limit, O’Connell believes he can reach even higher heights in his third season in the NFL.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousin will help Jefferson get into that next gear.

In the interview, O’Connell praised the cousins’ qualities as a franchise QB.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) catches a pass before Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsay (5) in the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, December 26, 2021 in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) catches a pass before Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsay (5) in the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, December 26, 2021 in Minneapolis.
(AP Photo / Bruce Cluckhon)

“Kirk is naturally a perfect passer in this league,” the coach said. “He doesn’t have to worry about throwing the football, getting it right, where he wants to keep the ball. He naturally does it in the rhythm and timing of any offense.”

He added, “It’s really one of the features that allowed him a lot of success.”

O’Connell is bringing his Super Bowl 56 wins with Coop. The Vikings believe that their new regime under O’Connell could soon challenge Rams’ dominance over the NFC.

#Vikings #utilize #Justin #Jefferson #Cooper #Kupptype #role

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Andre De Grasse Won the 200 Meters, Noah Lyles Takes Silver

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment