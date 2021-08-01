New Virus Outbreak In Chinas Airport-public Traffic Closed

The epidemic corona virus is once again wreaking havoc in China. The deadly delta of Corona has spread to many cities of the country.

New Delhi. The epidemic corona virus is once again wreaking havoc in China. For the last few days, the deadly delta of Corona has spread in many cities of the country. According to a report, once again the corona virus is wreaking havoc in Nanjing city of China. According to the news, the situation here has also been reported from Buhan. The virus has spread from Nanjing to many provinces including the capital Beijing. The spurt in infection has once again raised everyone’s concern. Local officials said that the condition of the infected remains critical.

New virus spreading very fast

H Qinghua, a senior official of the Chinese Health Commission, told reporters that the new wave of the delta form in Nanjing city of Jiangsu province in eastern China is spreading rapidly in many areas in a short time. Recently new cases of deadly delta of corona have been reported.

New guidelines are being issued

According to Chinese media reports, after the corona cases surfaced at Nanjing Airport, the administration has now become very cautious. All flights have been suspended from Nanjing Airport till August 11 till further orders. Along with this, corona is being investigated on a large scale. Corona guidelines are being issued afresh to control the situation. People coming from one city to another are being screened. Public transport has been banned in many places.

The virus has spread in 13 cities

According to a report, this dangerous virus is wreaking havoc in 13 cities including China’s capital Beijing and Chengdu. However, the infection is in the early stages and can be controlled now. According to Xinhua News, Nanjing city has a population of 93 million. All these will be corona tested. The administration has asked the people coming for the test to put on masks and stand at a distance of 1 meter from each other.