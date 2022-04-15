New WhatsApp feature introduce large files can also be shared

Soon WhatsApp is going to give new features to its users. With these features, users will now be able to add more people on group voice calls and also send large files to another WhatsApp user with ease. WhatsApp on Thursday announced that it will allow up to 32 people to join together in group voice calls and share files up to two gigabytes. Apart from this, WhatsApp has also talked about giving many more new features.

At present, only eight people can be added to a group voice call using the mobile app. At the same time, no user can share a file of more than one GB to any other user.

Along with this, WhatsApp will also allow the admin of the chat group to delete the messages at any time. A company spokesperson said the deleted chat would not be visible to any member of the group. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, said in a post, “We’re also adding new features to Groups on WhatsApp, including feedback, large file sharing and large group calls.” However, no information has been given by the company about when these new features will be added to WhatsApp.

Over 2 Billion Users: WhatsApp has more than 2 billion active users all over the world. At the same time, according to a report, WhatsApp has the most users in the world in India. Whose number is about 487 million (48.7 crore).

Tickets will be available through WhatsApp in Mumbai Metro: Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), which operates the Metro service on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar route in Mumbai, on Thursday launched the ‘e-ticket’ facility on WhatsApp. It was informed by MMOPL that the Mumbai Metro One messaging app is the first MRTS (Mass Rapid Transit System) in the world to offer e-tickets on WhatsApp. Through this one can easily get e-ticket on WhatsApp. Apart from this, ‘Paper QR Tickets’ will also be available for the passengers.