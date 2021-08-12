New Work by Suzan-Lori Parks to Be Part of Public Theater Season

The Public Theater season 2021-22 will feature a mix of projects postponed due to the pandemic and new works, including “Plays for the Plague Year” by Suzan-Lori Parks.

Behind the scenes, the nonprofit Off Broadway – responding to renewed calls for racial equity in the theater industry – said it would include more than 50% representation of people of color in roles of artistic leadership, from directors and writers to choreographers and designers.

“This past year and a half, in addition to Covid, has been about a call for racial justice and fairness that we take deeply seriously,” Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director of The Audience, said in an interview. “The public has obviously always been, we felt, progressive on racial issues. And what became clear to us was that we weren’t progressive enough.

The season begins with a musical that was set to have its world premiere in March 2020, before cinemas closed due to the pandemic: “The Visitor”, by Tom Kitt, Brian Yorkey and Kwame Kwei-Armah. Directed by Daniel Sullivan and based on the film about a college professor and two undocumented migrants, it will star Tony Award winners David Hyde Pierce and Ari’el Stachel. Performances will begin on October 7.