New World Hope is Amazon’s biggest video game yet

An oft-cited reason for Amazon’s struggles is that the typical mindset of big tech companies — taking an analytical approach that involves throwing money at something, scalping and hoping for results — doesn’t work in a fickle, artistic industry like gaming. where users are quick to criticize and slow to embrace new entrants.

“What controls Amazon is, first and foremost, this spreadsheet logic,” said Jost van Druenen, a New York University professor who studies the business of video games. “I don’t know whether the creative process of making games really fits into the corporate culture at Amazon.”

Outside of Amazon, which doesn’t break down its gaming sales in its financial disclosures, the gaming industry has flourished, especially during the pandemic. Gaming analytics firm Newzoo has estimated that people will spend $175.8 billion on games this year.

Of course, Amazon has found success after a slow start in producing television shows and movies. Gaming analysts suggested that Amazon may be figuring out the gaming business right now — which adds a dimension of technical prowess — like how it took several years to land a winning strategy in the streaming world.

“It’s all about the experience,” said Rupantar Guha, gaming analyst at analytics company GlobalData. “Although they’ve been slow, I think they’re starting to get there.”

Mr Hartman, who reports to Mr Frazzini, acknowledged that Amazon had failed in the past. When he joined the company in 2018, the new world “did not look promising.” Crucible, he said, was meant to compete with Fortnite, one of the most popular games of all time, and was “very ambitious” in scope. “In the long run, I think you learn from defeat,” he said.

But he compared the studio to a talented but young sports team that is on the rise. “You can put the best guys together, but they’re not going to win the championship right away,” he said.