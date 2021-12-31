New Year’s Eve: Times Square ready for reduced spectators at ball drop and celebration



TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) — New York City is ready to usher out 2021 and welcome 2022 with a celebration in Times Square.

The annual ball drop takes place Friday, as the clock ticks into midnight and ushers in the new year, an occasion usually commemorated with Champagne, clinking pints, joyous embraces and hopes for better times ahead.

Doubts swirled whether the city would have to cancel this year’s bash, as the city posted record numbers of COVID cases in the days leading to it, even as some cities like Atlanta had decided to cancel their own celebrations.

Times Square is shut down to traffic starting down at 42nd Street and 2022 begins just as the year prior began – with the pandemic clouding an already uncertain future.

There are some changes to this year’s celebration.

Fifteen thousand spectators are being allowed in. That may sound like a lot, but it’s about 75% fewer people than normal.

Everyone over the age of 5 has to show proof of vaccination and you’ve got to wear a mask the whole time.

The changes are due to the omicron surge.

In fact, some called for the city to cancel the in-person ball drop all together, but that’s not happening.

Incoming Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine tweeted that the event should have been scrapped altogether, just like they did in Rome, Paris and Tokyo.

But Tom Harris, the president of the Times Square Alliance disagrees.

“I respect his opinion and know that 275,000 people were in Times Square the other night, those 275,000 people we don’t know if they were vaccinated, they’re not required to wear masks,” Harris said.

The massive crystal ball is ready to go.

The NYPD says they are ready as well. They canceled their officers’ days off and increased patrols. They will not allow people to gather inside the barriers until 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, despite the smaller than normal crowds, expect it to look just like it always has when you watch Channel 7 on TV with some additional elements.

We are live in Puerto Rico counting down as well!

“This year, Roselyn Sanchez is going to anchor the countdown in Puerto Rico with Daddy Yankee performing. And, the vibrancy of that celebration will truly be, I think, unlike we’ve seen on our show before, and it’s the first Spanish-language countdown in U.S. broadcast,” Ryan Seacrest said. “I think the show is a, it’s a combination of nostalgia and what’s current and hot today, and that’s really the equation that we try and build for the whole night.”

Right after the ball drop at around 12:04 a.m., Eric Adams will be sworn-in as the new mayor of New York City.

