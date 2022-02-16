New York 6-year-old girl missing since 2019 found alive in damp compartment under stairs



New York police on Monday night rescued a missing girl who was last seen in 2019.

Paisley Schultz, 6, was found alive in a hidden alcove at the home of her non-custodial parents from where she was believed to have been last seen, according to the Sojartis Police Department.

Police said they received a tip, then issued a search warrant at a home on Fon Road, about 115 miles north of New York City, on Monday. They allegedly found the girl in a damp, makeshift buggy under a basement staircase.

Three adults have been charged in the case. Kirk Schultz Jr., 32, Kirk Schultz Sr., 57, and Kimberly Cooper, 33, each have been charged with interfering with custody and endangering the life of a child.

Cooper and Little Schultz are Paisley’s biological parents, but none of them have custody.

In a statement, Saugerties police said the homeowner, Schultz Sr., denied having any knowledge of his granddaughter’s whereabouts and complained that he had not seen her since she went missing in 2019.

Albany-based WRGB reported two years ago that Paisley was last seen on July 13, 2019, and was believed to be with Cooper and Schultz Jr. New York State authorities said in a bulletin of a missing child at the time that they believed he might have been taken to Saugerties.

City Police Chief Joseph Sinagra did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

He told the Daily Freeman, a newspaper based in nearby Kingston, that the girl’s parents had lost custody of their children – but allegedly fled with Paisley the day they were supposed to surrender to state authorities. Her older sister was in school at the time and she was placed under the care of a legal guardian.

He further added that Paisley was considered “well cared for and in good health” but noted that he had never been to school since his disappearance in 2019.

Schultz Jr. previously told police Cooper had left him and moved to Pennsylvania and had not seen him since 2019, Fox 5 New York reported. But on Monday night in Sojartis, Schultz allegedly hid under the stairs with Paisley at his father’s house.

But when police searched his home, they said they found a suspicious part of the basement stairs about an hour into their investigation. After removing some of the boards, they see a pair of “tiny feet” and see the girl and her mother inside.

Photographs of a crime scene show a carriage filled with blankets and a panda bear pillow. Authorities said the conditions inside were damp and cold.

Paramedics examined Paisley and determined that she was OK before she was transferred to her legal guardian and reunited with her older sister.

The three suspects will be sent to court on Wednesday morning. The Ulster County District Attorney’s Office said it did not comment on the pending case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.