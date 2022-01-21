New York AG Letitia James Releases Chris Cuomo’s Video Testimony In Former Governor’s Sexual Harassment Probe – Gadget Clock



— Lawyer Common Letitia James on Thursday launched ultimate video proof associated to her investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

For the primary time we’re listening to testimony from Cuomo’s brother, Chris, who was in the end fired from CNN for serving to the disgraced governor, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported.

“It was crucial to me that my brother not recommend that every little thing that occurred was OK simply because he meant it in a benign approach, that that’s not the way it works,” Chris Cuomo stated.

Testimony exhibits how intimately concerned Chris Cuomo was in advising his brother, then-governor of New York, on how one can take care of the a number of sexual harassment allegations towards him.

“I felt like I used to be pushing that that is actual. It must be handled and owned, must be carried out, and the thought of two sides to this doesn’t exist in our media tradition or within the Democratic political tradition,” Chris Cuomo stated

Chris Cuomo admits giving his brother recommendation, after accuser Charlotte Bennett got here ahead.

“Inform the reality and also you inform it now. And I keep in mind different individuals being extra deliberative about it,” Chris Cuomo stated.

He stated his brother’s workers always sought recommendation from the then-CNN anchor, particularly after the governor’s Feb. 27 assertion denying all allegations towards him.

“What did you hear? How’s he taking part in? What are you aware, you recognize, about the way it’s being perceived? What are individuals saying to you?” Chris Cuomo stated.

He additionally admitted to wording statements for Andrew Cuomo’s aides to make use of on the governor’s behalf and requested to be saved within the loop about PR methods, and testified he used his journalistic sources to remain on high of the allegations.

At one level, high Andrew Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa texted Chris Cuomo, saying, “Rumor going round from Politico 1-2 extra individuals popping out tomorrow. Are you able to examine your sources?”

Chris Cuomo responded, “On it.”

In his testimony, when requested if he checked his sources, Chris Cuomo stated, “I used to be regularly in touch once we would hear phrase that there have been different individuals popping out or there was extra to be discovered about any individual. I might speak to different journalists to listen to what that they had heard.”

Chris Cuomo additionally testified he instructed actor Alec Baldwin to remain out of it, after Baldwin supplied to defend Cuomo towards cancel tradition.

Chris Cuomo additionally tried to discredit the governor’s accusers, particularly Anna Ruch, who claims Andrew Cuomo made undesirable bodily advances towards her at a marriage.

“My pal had heard that perhaps she had been put as much as it. I then had a telephone name with Melissa and/or Josh and was instructed that this was the marriage of one of many individuals,” Chris Cuomo stated.

CNN fired Chris Cuomo in December, after the written transcript of his testimony was launched.

Chris Cuomo additionally testified he instructed his brother his conduct represented unhealthy judgment and shouldn’t have occurred.

The one prison cost filed towards the previous governor was dropped earlier in January.